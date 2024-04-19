Notre Dame Recruiting: Irish Set To Host Talented Group Of Blue-Gold Game Visitors
The Blue-Gold Game is set to kick off on Saturday, April 20th at 1 PM eastern time. Obviously Notre Dame fans are going to be flocking to South Bend to get their first glimpse of the 2024 version of the Irish. It is also going to be a very important recruiting weekend, with the program hopefully to continue momentum.
From signees, commits and key targets, here is everyone expected to be on campus this weekend. That includes where things currently stand, and what is on the line for Notre Dame.
NOTRE DAME FUTURE ON CAMPUS
Here are the 2024 Notre Dame signees who will be on campus this weekend, as well as some of the preferred walk-on class as well:
WR Logan Saldate
OL Guerby Lambert
LB Bodie Kahoun
LB Teddy Rezac
CB Karson Hobbs
S Brauntae Johnson
S Taebron Bennie-Powell
QB Anthony Rezac
WR Xavier Southall
OL Max Anderson
Here are the Notre Dame 2025 commits who will be on campus for the Blue-Gold Game:
QB Deuce Knight - Lucedale (Miss.) George County
RB Justin Thurman - Tampa Bay (Fla.) Jesuit
OT Owen Strebig - Waukesha (Wisc.) Catholic Memorial
OT Will Black - Wallingford (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall
OT Matty Augustine - Greenwich (Conn.) Brunswick School
DE Joseph Reiff - Elmhurst (Ill.) York
DT Davion Dixon - Miami (Fla.) Palmetto
LB Anthony Sacca - Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s Prep
LB Josiah Kia - Honolulu (Hawaii) Punahou
So far, the Irish staff holds one commitment in the 2026 recruiting class. That is from Boca Raton (Fla.) St. Andrew’s School wide receiver Dylan Faison, who is the younger brother of current Notre Dame dual sport standout Jordan Faison. The talented pass catcher will be heading to South Bend this weekend as well for the first time since making his commitment in March.
2025 TARGETS ON CAMPUS
When talking about 2025 recruits, it’s going to be a lighter event for Notre Dame. There is one important target on campus, which is Cocoa (Fla.) High School wide receiver Jayvan Boggs. The 6-0, 200-pound pass catcher is one of the more productive wide receivers in the country, hauling in 93 receptions for 1,493 yards and 23 touchdowns as a junior.
Boggs recently announced a top seven schools list that included the Irish. They were joined by Georgia, Texas, USC, Florida, Missouri and UCF. It’s going to be a battle for Boggs, but Notre Dame has a chance to impress this weekend and potentially build momentum.
Outside of Boggs, Notre Dame does have a couple extremely intriguing 2025 defensive lineman on campus this weekend. Neither currently holds offers from the Irish, but it’ll be interesting to see if that changes. Here are those two talented defensive lineman.
DE Wilnerson Telemaque - Opa Locka (Fla.) Monsignor Pace
DT Aubrey Melvin - Brandywine (Md.) Gwynn Park
2026 TARGETS ON CAMPUS
There are several key 2026 recruits who are expected to be on campus this weekend. Funny enough, they are all on the defensive side of the football. Here is each target, including where things are early between them and Notre Dame.
DL Elijah Golden - Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy
Golden is expected to assume a big role for IMG Academy as a junior. The Virginia native brings an impressive blend of size, athleticism and potentially. He could end up as a playmaking three technique on the next level. The Irish appear to have a high opinion of Golden’s upside early on, and is clearly a player to watch.
DE Trenton Henderson - Pensacola (Fla.) Catholic
Long, explosive and twitched up, Henderson is a really intriguing option on the 2026 board for the Irish early on. Seeing how well he meshes with the staff this weekend is worth keeping a close eye on. Henderson brings exactly the skill set that Notre Dame needs more of on the edge.
LB Cincere Johnson - Cleveland (Ohio) Glenville
This will actually be Johnson’s second trip to South Bend since getting offered back during the Pot of Gold. While Johnson is listed as a linebacker, he is actually being recruited as a vyper option. The Ohio native brings a tremendous combination of size, length and athleticism to potentially be an intriguing fit into that position.
LB Maurice Barnes Jr. - Harrisburg (Pa.) Bishop McDevitt
Barnes is one of the talented members of a deep 2026 linebacker board for the Irish. It’s uncertain where that board will trend moving forward, but should have a ton more clarity about Barnes’ interest coming out of the trip. He is certainly an interesting and versatile athlete on the second level.
LB Tai’Yion King - Port Arthur (Texas) Memorial
The aptly nicknamed “Tank”, King plays with a ton of physicality and bad intentions. Despite being a smaller linebacker at around 6-0 and 200 pounds, he projects very well as a middle linebacker on the next level. As long as his body continues to develop, he should be one of the more highly sought after linebackers in the 2026 class.
LB Charles Belser - Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Institute
A bit of a projection, Belser is expected to take on a big role on varsity for Imhotep as a junior. At 6-2 and 215 pounds, he is a versatile athlete that has seen time on defense and offense for the team. There’s a good chance he could be a major riser in the class long term.
S Nick Reddish - Charlotte (N.C.) Independence
Reddish is a player that Notre Dame has been keeping close eyes on for some time now. He is a versatile defender that made a ton of plays both in the run and pass game as a sophomore for Independence. This will be his first trip to South Bend, which should provide some early momentum.
LB Brady Ballart - Aurora (Ind.) South Dearborn
This will be Ballart’s second trip to South Bend in the last week and a half. While he doesn’t currently hold an offer from the Irish, there is clearly high interest in Notre Dame. The Irish staff is also continuing to do homework on the Indiana linebacker.
Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge
———————
Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.
Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!
Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook