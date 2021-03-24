2023 DB Peyton Bown In 'Constant Communication' With Notre Dame

Notre Dame offered over 20 prospects from the 2023 class last week, and safety Peyton Bowen is one of the recruits to receive a scholarship as part of ND's Pot of Gold push

During his sophomore campaign, Denton (Texas) Guyer safety Peyton Bowen didn't crack the starting lineup until midway through the season, but the 6-1, 185-pound defender made his presence known from that point forward. Bowen is a unique blend of a trusty coverage safety mixed with a hard tackler that is eager to step up in run support, and his talent helped push the Wildcats record to an 11-3 record last year.

As a result of that standout season, Bowen popped up on Notre Dame's radar, and the Fighting Irish offered the defensive back last week as part of the program's Pot of Gold initiative for 2023 recruits.

“I called them a week before St. Patrick's Day, and they were telling me that they were going to do a big event for it,” Bowen told Irish Breakdown. “That kind of gave me a little happiness because I knew that one was coming for about a week before. Since they're Irish, they said they just wanted to have a big event for St. Patrick's Day to offer all their guys.”

Right now, Bowen has scholarships from USC, Baylor, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, North Texas and Tulsa, but Notre Dame ranks as one of his most prestigious offers and is certainly firmly on his mind.

“I know that they're one of the best football teams in the nation right now, making it to the College Football Playoff I think two years in a row,” Bowen said. “They are one key moment away from winning a National Championship, so that makes me want to go there a lot.”

Throughout the recruiting process, Bowen had already had an opportunity to speak with Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, safeties coach Chris O'Leary and defensive director of recruiting Chad Bowden as he learns more about the school.

“I'm in constant communication with Coach O'Leary,” Bowen added. “I call him at least once a week, and we stay in close touch to get to know each other better. Talking to Coach Kelly was cool. He just asked me if I like to backpedal, and I said I like to go straight for the ball. He said I'm a dude that they want at Notre Dame, and they want me up there as soon as the visit start opening up.”

Bowen said that he would “love” to head to South Bend for a visit and that he's eagerly awaiting for the current recruiting dead period to expire.

As he bides his time, the playmaking safety prospect is busy working on his technique so that he is a more complete player when he steps back on the field this Fall.

“I'm really trying to work on reading routes more and reading where the quarterback is trying to get the ball to,” Bowen stated. “I'm trying to work on cutting and making breaks so I can make plays on the ball. We have a big tournament with about 10 different states down here this weekend.”

Guyer has quite a few talented players on its squad, so Bowen feels like a deep playoff push is on the horizon, and he is determined to lead his team back to the state title game in 2021.

