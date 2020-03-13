Recruiting: Brotherly Love Inspired Elite RB Will Shipley

Some people look to a great professional athlete, or perhaps a local star, as a hero to look towards. Matthews (N.C.) Weddington running back Will Shipley, one of the nation's premier players, looked no further than his own household.

When asked about his upbringing and hobbies, Shipley did not steer towards a sport like baseball, wrestling, basketball, or even lacrosse. Instead, Shipley shied away from his accomplishments.

“I am a pretty generic kid brought up in a great home with a great supporting cast; who was blessed with some athletic ability,” Shipley said when I tried to dive more into him as a young man and not an athlete.

After further discussion, Shipley did reveal a glimpse into what makes him tick.

“One thing special about me is how close my brother and I are,” he stated

Often times we forget that these young men still get up in the morning, eat, get dressed, go to school, and otherwise lead normal lives beyond being great high school football players headed to major college football programs.

Finding out that a particular person, err, brother, should be considered the prime reason a great player is motivated proves to be something special.

“We grew up like two peas in a pod,” reminisced the talented back. “I wouldn’t be where I am without him today.”

In today’s world of sport, it’s nice to hear a young man that is grounded; continues to be focused in part due to an immediate family member. That’s the relationship between Will and James Shipley, a freshman lacrosse player at the University of Pennsylvania.

While the younger Shipley is the national football recruit, it’s also obvious that the older Shipley is quite an athlete himself. He’s also a really good student.

“Yeah, he’s in the Wharton School of Business and got a 4.0 his first semester,” Shipley stated with pride.

The Wharton School of Business is world renowned and often competes with Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business to be ranked No. 1 in the country. As for sports, Will found a way to be around his older brother despite being two years apart in age.

When competing in sports, Will wanted to be around his brother at all times. He also helped out his parents in the process.

“Always played two grades up for my parents convenience,” Shipley explained. “And that’s what I believe has caused me to be so ultra competitive.”

James also helped with that competitive nature.

“He led the way for me to be so ultra competitive,” continued the younger Shipley. “He led the way for me and my athletic career. Always being a trailblazer and believing me in anything I did.”

Those comments beg the question, what did James do that helped escalate Shipley on and off the gridiron?

“Because he was the person I looked up to,” Shipley remembered. “No matter what the situation, he always believed in me and never once doubted what I could do when everyone else did. He gave me my competitive spirit and helped me drastically in becoming the football player and person I am today.”

That’s one incredible brotherly bond.

“Meant every bit (of it),” Shipley stated.

When approached about the idea of his brother one day being an NFL General Manager, the younger Shipley quickly responded.

“He easily could (be an NFL General Manager).”

From the seriousness of growing up and being competitive, to the entertainment that brothers provide, despite how their parents might feel about it.

“When we were younger we both did karate,” Shipley said. “We received colored belts for the tier we were at. Once we achieved black belts, we had about 10 each.”

Something told me this next part would be interesting, but little did I know.

“So we would tie them into a long rope and hang them onto our balcony and swing back and forth. Long story short, it was one of the most fun things I have ever done, and sadly it came to an end when my dad came home early one day from work and did not like what we were doing.”

Imagine a parent pulling up in the driveway and seeing two children swinging from the second story of a house from tied together karate belts!

“He (James), of course, took all the blame and I didn’t get one ounce of punishment even though it was my idea.”

While recruiting news about Shipley will obviously be the focus for Irish fans and fans of several other teams, it’s pretty cool to find out what helped to shape that player. Hats off to James, and to his little brother, Will. Good stuff.

