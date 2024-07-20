Will Notre Dame Football Fully Join the ACC? Potential Targets for ACC Expansion
Notre Dame is already in with the ACC on other sports, but it's only a partial member for football. Should the Irish join the conference and be fully in for football - like 2020 - too? We answer that, and what two schools make expansion sense for the ACC, in the latest Notre Dame Fighting Irish on SI Noon Question.
Notre Dame Football to the ACC: It makes sense, but ...
Rich Cirminiello
@RichCirminiello
Notre Dame to the ACC makes common sense. The Irish have an existing relationship with the conference and almost won the league in football as a one-off member in 2020.
But, alas, common sense and realignment rarely belong in the same sentence. IF ND relinquishes its football independence, it won’t be to a conference that’s weak in the knees right now.
Geez, one of its most visible members, Florida State, has been a vocal malcontent eyeing an exit plan.
The ACC isn’t getting Notre Dame. If the league looks to further expand, there aren’t many great options. No one available gives the ACC what it needs most – stability and a big revenue boost.
The best options would be Tulane and UConn to reach the New Orleans market and add another basketball blue blood, respectively.
Notre Dame Football to the ACC: Why buy the cow when you can get the milk ...
Pete Fiutak
@PeteFiutak
Why would Notre Dame possibly change up its deal with the ACC?
If it can get a LOT more revenue in a hugely expanded deal, then maybe, but as is the school has the perfect friends-with-benefits deal.
It's getting what it needs from a less attractive, needy mate, and it still gets to go out and party with besty USC. It brunches with a few service academies, and has the frequent dalliance with a gorgeous team like Texas A&M here and there ... and then still has the ACC for the big occasions when needed, like weddings, office parties, and bowl games.
So no, there's zero need to change what's working, even if the ACC would like to put a ring on it.
In terms of ACC expansion, 1) no, Clemson and Florida State probably aren't going anywhere - if they could've, they already would've - 2) the conference is smarter than everyone is giving it credit for, and 3) it is LOADED with smart schools.
Stratgically, who helps - and who's realistic? USF - high US News & World Report ranking, massive school, massive enrollment, Tampa market - and I'm going WAY out there ... UNLV. EVERYONE wants the Vegas area for sports. Beat the Big 12 to the punch on both of those schools, commit to the national expansion bit, and have fun.
Notre Dame Football to the ACC: WAY too unstable
Nick Shepkowski
@NickShepkowski
The future of the ACC is way too unstable for Notre Dame to ever join it fully.
If there were long term guarantees that Clemson and Florida State would be around then I’d probably make it the favorite for Notre Dame to join for football, even ahead of the Big Ten.
With the future of the conference’s two biggest draws so much up in the air and the ACC television deal feeling archaic compared to those of the Big Ten and SEC then I have real trouble believing the ACC will land Notre Dame.
Who could the ACC land? Certainly trying to take from other Power Four conferences would make the most sense, specifically the Big 12 when you look at Cincinnati, West Virginia, and UCF.
If not any of those three then furthering the western footprint and sending Oregon State and Washington State both lifelines would have the conference covered from Coral Gables to Corvallis.
More ND on SI Noon Questions
Where Would Notre Dame Football Finish in the ACC?
Where would Notre Dame finish in the Big 12?
Notre Dame's best case scenario this season
Notre Dame's worst case scenario this season
Should the Irish open with Texas A&M, or a tune-up?