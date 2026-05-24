How This 2025 Ohio State Buckeyes Draft Pick Has Faired Since His Selection

With the No. 226 pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, the Chicago White Sox selected right-handed pitcher Blaine Wynk, out of The Ohio State University.

The two-year Buckeye had played relatively solidly over two campaigns, bouncing around between being a reliever and a starter. In his final season of college ball, though, he struggled to get in a groove, pitching to a 15.58 ERA across 8.2 innings on the mound before being shut down due to a shoulder injury.

But through such circumstances, the then-21-year-old was able to draw interest from professional organizations. He was able to be healthy enough for the MLB draft combine.

Showing some of his intangible qualities and promise in the velocity department, the White Sox would end up taking a chance on him with their first selection in the eighth round.

Initially, many were curious to see if he would end up staying at the college level and transfer to a new program, but he decided to stick with the White Sox and attempt to make his mark in the lower levels of the minors at a young age.

Wynk's First Year of Professional Ball

The now 22-year-old has settled in nicely with the White Sox's minor league squad at the Single-A level. Playing with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers in North Carolina, Wynk has already pitched in nine games.

Across eight starts and one relief appearance, he has amassed 25.2 innings on the mound, pitching to a respectable 3.51 ERA and 1.442 WHIP. While his hits and walks per nine innings are relatively high, his hard-hit rate is low.

So far, he's averaging just under one home run per nine innings and has allowed just two this season.

At the college level, he never really gave up that many long balls, but seemed to struggle with finding his control. Fortunately, with a high-velo fastball that comes in at roughly 97 mph, professional organizations can work with that and find him better command.

Despite still ironing out some of his command and control issues, Wynk has flashed traits that make him an intriguing late-round selection. The White Sox didn't risk much taking him, and with his velocity remaining intact through shoulder issues in the past, he has shown that he has decent upside.

In his most recent start on May 22, Wynk generated nine swings and misses, a sign that his pitches are fooling opposing batters.

If he can continue to develop his secondary pitches and cut down on the surplus of free passes he has allowed, he could eventually end up carving out a deeper role in the organization as a back-end starter or heat-throwing reliever.

Now, though, as the 2026 MLB Draft looms, all eyes will be on the next wave of potential Buckeyes that could make the jump to the next level of the sport.