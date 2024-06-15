Buckeyes Now

Former Ohio State Baseball Players Call Out Coach Bill Mosiello

Ohio State Buckeyes baseball head coach Bill Mosiello is leaving the program to join the TCU Horned Frogs.

Matt Galatzan

Jun 19, 2016; Omaha, NE, USA; TCU Horned Frogs infielder Luken Baker (19) celebrates with assistant coach Bill Mosiello after a ninth inning home run against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the 2016 College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park. TCU won 5-3. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 19, 2016; Omaha, NE, USA; TCU Horned Frogs infielder Luken Baker (19) celebrates with assistant coach Bill Mosiello after a ninth inning home run against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the 2016 College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park. TCU won 5-3. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports / Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio State Buckeyes baseball program is in the market for a new head coach with the departure of Bill Mosiello, who is heading to Fort Worth, Texas to become the hitting coach for the TCU Horned Frogs. D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rogers was the first to report the news of the move Friday.

The change appears to be one that was long overdue, at least based on some of the reactions from former OSU players on social media. 

Former Buckeyes pitcher Connor Curlis, who was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in 2018, reacted to Rogers’ news on X (Twitter) Friday, tweeting that Ohio State baseball “deserves way better."

Another former Buckeyes pitcher also had a notable reaction. T.J. Brock, who was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2022 MLB Draft, didn’t respond directly to the news, but appeared to call out Mosiello as well on X.

“It's a privilege to wear the Block (O) and we need to find someone that understands that and will lead by examples, not by words,” Brock tweeted. 

Mosiello had been with the program since June of 2022, going 31-25 over his two seasons after taking over as the head coach for Greg Beals. Ohio State has not reached the College World Series in Omaha since 1967 and has not qualified for the NCAA Tournament since 2019.

Both Brock and Curlis didn’t player under Mosiello as head coach, but they clearly have harbored some strong feelings about the state of the program when he was at the helm.

Ohio State baseball will now look to head into a positive direction next season. The Buckeyes could certainly look toward the College World Series, which began on Friday, as motivation.

“Unbelievable,” Curlis wrote. “Was always one foot in! @OhioStateBASE deserves way better and it’s time to find that.”

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and the Managing Editor of BuckeyesNow.com and TheGroveReport.com He is also the Editor-In-Chief of RamDigest.com and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network. When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered. Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

Home/News