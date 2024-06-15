Former Ohio State Baseball Players Call Out Coach Bill Mosiello
The Ohio State Buckeyes baseball program is in the market for a new head coach with the departure of Bill Mosiello, who is heading to Fort Worth, Texas to become the hitting coach for the TCU Horned Frogs. D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rogers was the first to report the news of the move Friday.
The change appears to be one that was long overdue, at least based on some of the reactions from former OSU players on social media.
Former Buckeyes pitcher Connor Curlis, who was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in 2018, reacted to Rogers’ news on X (Twitter) Friday, tweeting that Ohio State baseball “deserves way better."
Another former Buckeyes pitcher also had a notable reaction. T.J. Brock, who was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2022 MLB Draft, didn’t respond directly to the news, but appeared to call out Mosiello as well on X.
“It's a privilege to wear the Block (O) and we need to find someone that understands that and will lead by examples, not by words,” Brock tweeted.
Mosiello had been with the program since June of 2022, going 31-25 over his two seasons after taking over as the head coach for Greg Beals. Ohio State has not reached the College World Series in Omaha since 1967 and has not qualified for the NCAA Tournament since 2019.
Both Brock and Curlis didn’t player under Mosiello as head coach, but they clearly have harbored some strong feelings about the state of the program when he was at the helm.
Ohio State baseball will now look to head into a positive direction next season. The Buckeyes could certainly look toward the College World Series, which began on Friday, as motivation.
