10 Years Ago at B1G: Evan Turner's Jumper Beats Michigan

Bruce Hooley

There's never a bad game-winning buzzer-beater, but there are degrees of distinction to them, and Evan Turner's nearly-half-court heave to beat Michigan in the 2010 Big Ten Tournament opening round ranks No. 1 on the all-time OSU list of conference tournament memories.

The Buckeyes are scheduled to open the 2020 event Thursday at 6:30 p.m. against Purdue on the 10-year anniversary of the defining moment of Turner's OSU career.

And considering Turner's jersey hangs in the rafters of Value City Arena because he's one of the few players in school history to meet the standard of either national college player-of-the-year or Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, the fact that his jumper to beat the Wolverines stands above everything else in his career is a testament to its iconic status.

After Michigan's Manny Harris hit a short jumper with 2.2 seconds left to put his team in front of the top-seeded Buckeyes, 68-66, Turner followed a timeout by taking an inbounds pass on the run from teammate David Lighty.

Turner caught the ball at the Michigan free throw line, took two dribbles, reaching one large step inside the mid-court stripe and launched.

This is how it sounded on ESPN:

Steve Lavin: "Michigan, electing not to put anyone on the ball defensively, which will allow Lighty to throw a more precise pass the length of the court. They're going to go right to Turner."

Dave O'Brien: "Turner...at mid-court...inside it, at the buzzer...GOT IT!"

Lavin: "ARE YOU KIDDIN' ME, DAVE O'BRIEN?"

Turner's jumper provided a 69-68 victory that propelled OSU to the Big Ten Tournament championship and made him the runaway choice as MVP of the weekend.

That was the third of what have been five Ohio State Big Ten Tournament crowns, second only to Michigan State's six.

OSU's nine championship game appearances are the most of any school in the Big Ten Tournament.

