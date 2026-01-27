Ohio State Buckeyes Receive National Praise From College Basketball Analyst

The Ohio State Buckeyes have their sights set on a trip to the NCAA tournament in March, and college basketball analyst John Fanta thinks the Buckeyes have what it takes to not only get into the tournament, but possibly put together a run deep into March.

Fanta released a video where he praised the Buckeyes perimeter players.

“They have a tournament team, I like Bruce Thornton, John Mobley Jr, Devin Royal, they have enough on the perimeter where i think they're going to make it," Fanta said on the BIGPLAY Cleveland Show.

"I think Ohio State has enough on the perimeter where they're going to make it."@John_Fanta says the Buckeyes are one of MULTIPLE Ohio teams with a real case for March Madness this year.



Mobley Jr. Earns Receives Praise From John Fanta

Mobley Jr. catching the eye of Fanta isn't a surprise to Buckeyes fans. Mobley Jr. racked up 25 points in the Buckeyes win over Penn State, going 5/11 from beyond the arc while dishing out five assists. Royal pitched in with 14 points and three rebounds while Thornton collected nine points and two rebounds in the 84-78 win over the Nittany Lions.

Buckeyes Looking To End NCAA Tournament Drought

The Buckeyes haven't made the NCAA Tournament since 2022, when they lost to No. 2 seeded Villanova 71-61. Ohio State has not made the Sweet Sixteen since 2013. If the Buckeyes are indeed going to make a run in March, they need to finish out Big Ten play strong and go into the Big Ten tournament with a bit of momentum behind them.

The 2026 Big Ten tournament will be the first that features all 18 teams. It’s imperative that the Buckeyes finish in the top eight in the standings, as it would ensure that they receive a bye to the third round of the tournament. While getting a top four spot would be a dream scenario for Ohio State, they would have to be nearly perfect down the stretch in conference play.

Buckeyes Still Have Marquee Matchups Ahead

Ohio State still has a few marquee matchups on the table to look forward to. The Buckeyes travel to Madison to take on the Wisconsin Badgers at the end of January. Wisconsin sit one spot above Ohio State in the Big Ten table at 6-3 in conference play, while the Buckeyes are 6-4.

As it stands currently, the Buckeyes play four more ranked teams in the regular season, with the lone out of conference ranked opponent being Virginia who the Buckeyes will see in Columbus on Valentines Day. Ohio State will have a chance at revenge against No. 3 Michigan when they welcome the Wolverines to Columbus in February.