3 Offseason Improvements That Can Make Amare Bynum the Next Buckeyes Basketball Great

Early into last season, Ohio State fans saw the potential of Amare Bynum.

His first double-double came only 5 games into his career, flashing his strong rebounding ability, explosiveness at the rim, and a developing shot. He also did this off the bench.

It was 6 games later that Bynum gained his first start in a 71-70 battle against then No.12 ranked North Carolina. He started every game for the Buckeyes after that.

Finishing with 17 games in double-digits, and creating a highlight reel play for Ohio State in almost every game down the stretch in March, Bynum is well on his way to being the next star to wear the scarlet and grey.

While his finishing ability, versatility on defense, and rebounding all seem polished, there are still strides Bynum can make to put him as one of best players in college basketball next season.

Here are three offseason improvements from him you should monitor going into next basketball season.

3PT Shooting

Bynum showed his ability to knock down the three ball occasionally last season, but not at a rate that gives him more openings inside the paint.

Hitting close to 1 three a game last year on 30% shooting, if he can boost his percentage and make close to 2 a game next season, he will just open himself up for more abilities to drive and make plays downhill.

With the athleticism and finishing creativity we have seen out of Bynum already, the goal with his shooting is truly to give him more opportunities driving the basketball.

With newly acquired guard Justin Pippen looking to work downhill, and John Mobley Jr. drawing hard closeouts, Bynum will get his shots and hopefully make himself known as a bigger threat from deep.

Ball Handling

A lot of the scoring production that came from Bynum last season was assisted or off of an offensive rebound. Creating his own shot can level up Bynum’s ability to put up bigger scoring numbers from a year ago.

With most of the ball handling duties being in the hands of Mobley, Pippen, as well as 5-star freshman Anthony Thompson, Bynum isn’t being asked to have to bring the ball up 90 feet. Yet, if he can use the dribble to get to his spots in the paint, he will be one of the hardest players to guard not only in the Big Ten, but in college basketball.

An ideal development for Bynum in this skill is being able to utilize the pump fake on the perimeter as well as be able to craft on the high block to get to the rim. He has the mobility and speed to get around bigs that are guarding him, and the size to finish over quicker defenders.

While he still looks to be productive, Bynum being able to efficiently put the ball on the floor more can elevate his game to a new level.

Pick and Roll Game

Bynum was not utilized much in the pick and roll a season ago, as he was a big target for the baseline lobs as well as the occasional kick out three off of it.

As much as a threat he is on the baseline, he can be as big of a threat coming downhill on a roll. His athleticism and speed allows him to beat any big to the spot and hammer down some big plays for the Buckeyes.

Also, with an improved three-point shot, this can also open up pick-and-pop opportunities for him.

Bigs will likely hedge Mobley to keep him from the three-point shot, but that opens up Bynum to work in the middle of the paint. With Pippen, they will likely play drop coverage, which gives Bynum all the room to get to the rim.

His ability to work on this hard in the offseason with his guards and make a good relationship can bring Bynum’s game to a new level, and make him a true All-Big Ten caliber player for the Buckeyes.