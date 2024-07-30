Andre Wesson Leads Carmen's Crew To TBT Quarterfinal Victory
The Ohio State Buckeyes alumni team, Carmen's Crew, continues their TBT run following a 90-74 win over Takeover BC on Monday night. Carmen's Crew shot the basketball very well in the first three quarters and played aggressive defense until the fourth and final quarter.
The No. 3 seed and champions of the Dayton region were an impressive 16-for-38 from three-point territory. By the end of the third quarter, Carmen's Crew was leading 75-40. The 35-point lead certainly dwindled in the fourth quarter as the No. 7 seed from the Cincinnati region outscored Carmen's Crew 34-15. Despite switching off at the end of the game, a 16-point victory is still big for the Ohio State alumni team.
Andre Wesson led the way for Carmen's Crew with 16 points, while Erick Neal added 12 points and Desonta Bradford had 10 as well.
After Carmen's Crew advanced following their victory, a wild TBT matchup between the Louisville alumni team and the Kentucky alumni team took place. This rivalry matchup drew a record-setting TBT crowd and the winner would advance to face the Ohio State alumni team. La Familia (Kentucky's squad) took down The Ville 70-61 to advance to Philadelphia.
Carmen's Crew will now face La Familia in the Final Four of TBT on Friday at 9 PM ET. The Kentucky alumni team has a good shot to be the toughest test so far for the Buckeyes alumni team. La Familia has plenty of talent including Eric Bledsoe, Willie Cauley-Stein, the Harrison twins and Nate Sestina, who scored a game-high 22 points on Monday night.
Carmen's Crew has been playing well and are in excellent form headed into this battle on Friday in the semifinals.