INSTANT ANALYSIS from Ohio State's Loss to Iowa

Sunday's loss to Iowa was as frustrating as any game the Ohio State Buckeyes have played this season. An early offensive funk saw the Scarlet and Gray fall behind early on its home floor and while they briefly recovered in the beginning of the second half, Iowa's offense was far too much to handle.

The Hawkeyes rode Luka Garza and Joe Weiskamp to a 73-57 win at Value City Arena. Ohio State loses its third game in a row after having previously won 10 of 11 (including seven consecutive games). Meanwhile, Iowa jumps to third place in the Big Ten with an 18-7 record.

The loss now puts Ohio State outside the top four in the conference. If it stays that way after next weekend's season finale with Illinois, the Buckeyes will not have a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament.

Join Brendan Gulick LIVE from Value City Arena and weigh in on today's game.

