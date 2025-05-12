Ohio State Buckeyes Coach Was Reportedly Arrested Last Week
Ohio State University women’s basketball coach Kevin McGuff was cited for operating a vehicle under the influence (OVI) on May 6, 2025, after Dublin, Ohio, police responded to a witness report that McGuff was observed driving recklessly, striking curbs and driving through a lawn.
When officers arrived, they found McGuff in the driver’s seat of his Toyota Sequoia, which was parked partially in the front yard of his residence. According to reports, McGuff denied consuming alcohol but refused a Breathalyzer test and failed multiple field sobriety tests.
Dublin police transported McGuff to the Dublin Police Department for processing after allegedly noting an odor of alcohol on his breath and observing his impaired performance during evaluations.
McGuff was cited for OVI — a charge similar to driving under the influence (DUI) in many states. Under Ohio law, drivers implicitly consent to chemical testing for alcohol. Refusing such a test results in an automatic Administrative License Suspension (ALS).
First-time offenders receive a one-year suspension of driving privileges, while subsequent refusals result in increased administrative penalties. A first-time criminal OVI conviction carries a potential jail sentence of up to six months, fines and additional driving restrictions.
McGuff has coached the Buckeyes’ women’s basketball team for the past 12 years, following stints at the University of Washington and Xavier University. Ohio State's women's basketball team finished the 2024-2025 season with a 26-7 record, earning a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
The Ohio State University administration and the Department of Athletics are reportedly aware of the incident and have been in contact with McGuff, who was released by Dublin police into his wife’s custody.