Buckeyes Land Two Five-Stars: LJ Smith Reclassifies, Joins Anthony Thompson

Buckeye basketball fans can be ecstatic to watch five-star commit LJ Smith suit up this upcoming season. Recently Smith announced that he had reclassified from being part of the 2027 class to 2026.

Per Ryan Stan of scarletandgame.com, Jake Diebler shared that there were conversations between Smith’s camp and the coaching staff during his senior season in high school.

"There were conversations even going back toward the end of his high school season that, hey, this could be a possibility. That was initiated by them. We had some initial conversations. Then, it really shifted to, hey, maybe we don't think that's best right now. So, those conversations started happening again later in the spring. And we watched him in Memphis with his AAU team, and felt like he could come in, have an impact, add value to the roster as it had formed."

According to Stefan Krajisnik of Cleveland.com, the 6-foot-4 prospect out of Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia, committed to OSU last November. Ohio State also landed another five-star in forward Anthony Thompson, something that has not happened since landing B.J. Mullens and William Buford in 2008.

Thomas is a recent grade from Western Reserve Academy in Hudson, Ohio.

Thomas shared with ESPN that his relationship with Buckeyes coaching staff was a deciding factor for him.

"My relationship with the coaching staff was different. They recruited me hard and consistently made me a priority," Thompson told ESPN. "Coach Diebler really cares about all his players. He is on the court working with his players during individual workouts. He was very consistent in his communication and recruitment of me. I know I can rely on him to help me. I watched the team practice. They had great energy and buy-in."

He is attending Ohio State University with the intention of influencing winning and reaching the NBA.

"I am going there with the intention of improving and winning and making it to the NBA, however long it takes," Thompson said. "I am not focused on being one-and-done. If it happens, that is great

"Their plan is to help me become the best player I can be and prepare me for the NBA. They see me as a versatile shooter and can defend different positions. They showed me how I would fit on both ends of the floor."

Smith also emphasized his connection with OSU’s head coach Jake Diebler, and that the coaching staff really believed in his talent.

"I picked Ohio State because it felt like home to me," Smith said. "I feel like it's a place where I can succeed and reach my goals."

"My connection with Coach Diebler is great; he's a great guy who believes in me a lot," Smith said. "I noticed he loves to work with his players and help them reach their goals and succeed. Their plan for me is to come in and play the role of John Mobley Jr."

The Ohio Buckeyes look to par Anthony Thompson and LJ Smith alongside Amare Bynum and John Mobley Jr, and the returning players from last season.