Every Transfer Expected to Make an Immediate Impact for Ohio State Football

Deep into fall camp, so many eyes are set on the Ohio State Buckeyes and their lofty expectations for the 2026 season.

That’s the price you pay when the roster looks like an endless stream of five- and four-star talent.

However, a number of incoming transfers are set to debut for the Buckeyes this year as well, and a bunch of them will have significant roles for the team.

Here are 10 transfers expected to have big roles for Ohio State in 2026:

Ja’Kobi Jackson, running back

The starting role has seemingly become a battle between Bo Jackson and Isaiah West, but Jackson brings two years worth of production from Florida and will certainly be part of the mix.

Devin McCuin, wide receiver

One of two wideout transfers who will get their fair share of targets this season, McCuin hails from UTSA where he caught 152 passes for 1,696 yards and 16 scores over three years with the Roadrunners. Look for him to get plenty of reps on the inside.

Kyle Parker, wide receiver

Like McCuin, Parker should also project as an inside receiver, after spending three years at LSU under current Buckeyes’ wide receiver coach Cortexz Hankton.

This familiarity should result in enough chances for Parker to leave his mark in Columbus.

Mason Williams, tight end

Nate Roberts should be the starter here, after earning high praise from head coach Ryan Day, but Mason could easily step into the blocking-type role held previously by Will Kacmarek in this offense, after spending the last three seasons at Ohio.

James Smith, defensive tackle

The defensive line got plenty of help from the portal, starting with Smith, one of two former Alabama players who will help this unit right away. Smith plays on the inside, and stated previously he was working towards the nose as a successor for Kayden McDonald.

John Walker, defensive tackle

Walker spent three years at UCF before packing his bags for Columbus. Although he might not earn a starting role alongside so many big names on the D-line, including Will Smith Jr., Eddrick Houston and Smith, he will definitely be called upon frequently by defensive coordinator Matt Patricia.

Qua Russaw, defensive end

Like Smith, Russaw played previously for Alabama before setting his sights on Ohio State. A former linebacker turned defensive end, he’ll be competing for minutes against Beau Atkinson and Zion Grady, mainly.

Christian Alliegro, linebacker

Alliegro’s experience at Wisconsin makes him a solid candidate to earn one of the Buckeyes two starting linebacking spots in their base defense, alongside Payton Pierce. He will need to fend off some solid competition by the ultra-athletic Riley Pettijohn, though. In any case, expect to see Alliegro on the field often.

Terry Moore, safety

Ohio State’s top safety, Jaylen McClain, got elite help from the portal from Moore, who spent the last three years making big play after big play at Duke. They look set as the starting duo out on the deep end for the Buckeyes.

Earl Little Jr., safety

Little made headlines in the spring, becoming the first newcomer this year to lose his black stripe. He will be holding down the star position that used to belong to two-time Unanimous All-American Caleb Downs, which means he has some big shoes to fill.