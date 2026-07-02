Ex- Buckeye Mike Conley Signs with Celtics Before Historic 20th NBA Season Milestone

Earlier this week, it was announced that former Ohio State point guard and 19-year NBA veteran Mike Conley would be heading to the Boston Celtics. According to Shams Charania, it is a one-year deal, and Conley is only one of 14 players to play at least 20 seasons in the NBA.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote: “Free agent guard Mike Conley Jr. has agreed to a one-year deal to sign with the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN. Conley becomes only the 14th player in NBA history to reach 20 seasons.”

Last season, the former All-Star guard finished up his fourth season as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Helping to mentor young players such as Anthony Edwards, Bones Hyland, and Big Ten alum Jaden McDaniels to name a few.

After the news was announced Conley to his Instagram account and pinned this message to the Timberwolves fans, “An incredible run! Thank you to the @Timberwolves organization, team, and fans for embracing me and my family, and making Minneapolis feel like home.”

Last season, Conley was first sent in a three-team deal to the Chicago Bulls; he was then sent along with Coby White to the Charlotte Hornets, who later waived him, which allowed him to re-sign with the Timberwolves. If the Bulls were the ones to waive him it would not allow him to return to his previous team for a year. The NBA implemented this rule over a decade ago.

Following the initial trade to the Bulls, Anthony Edwards was asked about the trade and he about him potentially coming back.

"Yeah, I talked to him. I texted him for sure and saw him in the training room. But Mike is my guy — he is like an OG to me. He always helped me when I was struggling on the court, and we have had great conversations off the court too,” said Edwards.

“He is just a great dude overall. So hopefully we can get him back. I do not really know how it is going to go, but I keep hearing that he can come back, and I hope he does. I hope he sees this — we want you back, Mike. He knows we miss him."

The former Buckeye guard also thinks the world of Anthony Edwards comparing him to a young Michael Jordan.

“I think a young Michael Jordan, bro honestly. He’s unbelievable,” Conley told the Inside the NBA crew. “I think more than anything with him has been his mentality. I’ve never met a guy, or been a teammate with a guy, who believes more in himself than Anthony Edwards.

“I think he thinks he’s the best player ever to play the game, to walk on earth. You can’t tell him any different. He’s gonna go out there, he has a mean streak to him, and what’s most impressive about him is the way he competes on the defensive end. Not a lot of guys have that ability to take over games on both sides of the floor. Just super excited to have him as a teammate and you can learn from him just being around him.”

As for Conley playing next season with the Boston Celtics, he will provide much-needed leadership in their locker room after the departure of former Finals MVP Jaylen Brown. Brown was recently traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Paul George and draft picks.