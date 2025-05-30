Ohio State Legend Mike Conley Opens Up About 'Hurt' Following Playoff Elimination
Ohio State legend and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley opened up following Minnesota's elimination by the Oklahoma City Thunder.
“When I was walking off the floor I was thinking, ‘Not again.’ It was a nightmare, man,” Conley said. “Hearing the music and the fans, it was kind of a moment where you hope it ain’t your last chance. You look at every last detail of everything going through your mind. You don’t want to forget it. And you don’t want it to be your last memory of it.”
This is the second straight season that Conley and the Timberwolves have been eliminated in the Conference Finals.
This also marks the third time in Conley's career that he's lost in the Western Conference Finals.
“I can’t expect him to understand, honestly,” Conley said about teammate Anthony Edwards. “I don’t think he truthfully does. He has a lot of time, and I know he knows that. But for me, I’m on the other end of it. I know how hard it is. It hurts a lot. I wanted it so bad. I wanted it for these guys.”
Conley, 37, is nearing the end of his career and won't have many more chances to reach the NBA Finals.
In the 2024 season, he averaged 8.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. He shot 40 percent from the field and 41 percent from three.
The Ohio State legend has one year remaining on his contract with the Timberwolves, earning $10.7 million, and will look to get to the Finals for the first time in his career.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes News Here
MORE: Urban Meyer Makes Strong Statement About Former Ohio State Superstar
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Make Final Cut for Towering 6-foot-8 Recruit
MORE: Former Ohio State Star Lands Monstrous Prediction for 2025 NFL Season
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Fans are Furious Over Scheduling Blunder
MORE: Ohio State Star Reveals How His Grocery Shopping Has Changed