2 Bold Predictions for the Rest of Ohio State Football Fall Camp

The Buckeyes are back on the playing field, getting ready for the first game of the season against Ball State in four weeks. So far, through the first three days of fall camp, there have been some unexpected changes, such as running back Isaiah West getting first-team reps over Bo Jackson.

However, there is still plenty of time before Ohio State has to finalize its roster for week one.

Here are some bold predictions for the Buckeyes this fall camp.

Jackson will remain the No. 1 running back

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson (25) runs during football training camp inside the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Aug. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It had to come as a surprise to many Ohio State fans on Thursday when they heard West was getting first-team reps and Jackson was with the second team.

Jackson is coming off an impressive freshman season, rushing for 1,090 yards on 179 attempts and six touchdowns last season. But he missed spring practices recovering from a shoulder injury.

The only issue is that Jackson cannot use his absence from spring practice as an excuse for not being with the first team during the initial days of fall camp, since West also missed all of spring ball due to shoulder surgery.

There is a chance that, since both running backs weren't around in the spring, head coach Ryan Day is going off of who has had the best summer, and that would be West.

“You can see his body,” Day said on Thursday. “You can see the work he's put in. He had a tremendous offseason, one of the best in the whole building. Consistency, and when he was in there last year, he showed some real good things. So we want him to take the next step, just as we do Bo.”

Jackson has four weeks left to win back his starting running back position. He’ll likely show the coaching staff just why he earned the top spot last season and work to regain his position on the team.

The Buckeyes will name Devin McCuin wide receiver No. 2

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Devin McCuin (3) makes a catch during the first practice of training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Aug. 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Buckeyes know that Jeremiah Smith will be their No. 1 wide receiver, but the real question is who will replace Carnell Tate. Brandon Inniss has a chance to be the No. 2 option, although he excels more in the slot position. Heading into this season, it seemed that true freshman wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. could also be the second outside receiver, but McCuin may be in the driver's seat.

McCuin transferred this offseason from UTSA. The 21-year-old receiver spent three seasons with the Roadrunners, recording 152 receptions for 1,696 yards and 16 touchdowns in 32 games.