Former Michigan Head Coach Dusty May was hired in March 2024. During his over two years in Ann Arbor, May compiled a record of 64–13 overall at the helm of the Wolverines. In 2026, he would lead Michigan to the National Championship, defeating UConn 69–63.

"We had a very, very good sell," May told CBS Sports. "The most impressive part was after we had Aday and Morez, Yaxel still decided to join, and then neither one of those guys wavered. I think a lot of times, one of those two guys just wouldn't be able to do it. They wouldn't trust that it could work with all three."

"They came with some blind faith," May said. "That's been the most rewarding part, probably, trying to figure out what pieces of the puzzle fit best together."

Not long after the Wolverines secured their second national title in school, May elected to take the Mavericks head coach spot after Jason Kidd part ways with the team.

According to The Athletic, the reason why he left was the issues with the transfer portal, and it was always a dream of his to coach in the NBA.

“I was so excited for Big Ten meetings, like ‘we’re going to find some solutions,’” May told The Athletic this week. “I go there and I was just like, ‘Oh my God, nothing’s getting fixed. Ever.’”

“We’ve got to stop talking about the stuff that we can’t change,” May said.

During his introductory press conference earlier, this year May spoke about how the opportunity in Dallas presented itself.

"We had a great conversation that had nothing to do with this position & whenever we were talking about our [Michigan] guys, it was [asked] if I would have any interest in this job,"May shared at the end of June.

“My eyes went up & instantly, I said, 'This one checks all the boxes.’”

The same day it was announced that May would be taking the Dallas Job, the Mavs drafted Morez Johnson Jr. with the ninth pick in the 2026 NBA draft. Johnson played under May at Michigan and one of the key pieces in the National Championship run.

“I had no idea we were drafting Rez. Masai texted me right when we decided to make the selection and I didn’t even see the message…I was just happy that we got one of the three (Morez Johnson Jr., Aday Mara, or Yaxel Lendeborg).”

“I was insanely shocked when I saw Dusty was going to be coach of the Mavs,” Johnson told reporters at Barclays Center after being drafted. “I did not see it coming at all. And now for him to be my coach again, I’m excited. I’m excited.

“It’s insane. We just won a national championship together. I can’t wait to get there and go to work with him again and ultimately win again.”

On Friday morning during his press conference for Dallas Mavericks Media Day, May was asked if he is going to miss the Ohio State rivalry?

"Well, we left undefeated. [Laughs] You know, I have two regrets at Michigan. We finished .500 against Michigan State, and we lost our only matchup to Duke. So, Kyrie [Irving], Coop [Cooper Flagg], and D Live [Dereck Lively II] have that over me."

During the two years at Michigan, Dusty May went 5-0 against the Buckeyes and went 2-2 against the Spartans.