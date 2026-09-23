This Ohio State Superstar Should Be Poised for a Massive Big Ten Opener Against Illinois

The Ohio State Buckeyes needed to make a statement and they did through a 59-3 pounding over Kent State last Saturday, one week after dropping their first game of the season by losing what looked like an insurmountable lead against Texas on the road.

However, one name was conspicuously missing from the game’s scorers, even after Ohio State put up 59 points on the Golden Flashes.

Jeremiah Smith made five catches for 85 before being pulled in the second half with the scoreboard showing 35-0. Although it was a wise move by head coach Ryan Day, not risking the program’s most important player during a now meaningless second half, Smith’s numbers for the season might have taken a hit when it comes to Heisman aspirations.

Even Smith’s new school record of 2,958 receiving yards went somewhat unnoticed, because it wasn’t a high-stakes game.

But with the Buckeyes opening Big Ten play next Saturday at home against Illinois, expect Smith to see a bunch of targets as Ohio State looks to keep the ball rolling before they get to the most challenging portion of their regular season schedule.

Why is it important for the Buckeyes to get Jeremiah Smith involved early and often in the game vs. Illinois?

Smith is the best player in college football at the moment, regardless of position.

That means that the rest of the Buckeyes’ offense should feed off of what Smith does on the field, whether it’s coming down with a contested ball or evading defenders in the open.

Against Kent State, it was great to see wide receiver Brandon Inniss and tight end Nate Roberts catch their first touchdown of the season, and watching Chris Henry Jr. take his second reception of the season 75 yards to the house for his second touchdown of the season was equally great. The Buckeyes will need contributions from all those players down the road.

The running game did its part, as well, with Bo Jackson, Ja’Kobi Jackson and Isaiah West combining for four touchdowns against Kent State. They will also be called upon in the not so distant future.

But the gamebreaker is still No. 4. Period.

This is more than just having Ohio State collect its seventh Heisman statuette. It’s about the Buckeyes following Smith’s lead week in and week out. And it’s about a generational player inspiring his teammates all the way to a National Championship, collecting the sport's most prestigious individual award in the process. Not the other way around.

And don’t think for a second that the Buckeyes are unaware that Illinois’ Collin Dixon is currently leading the FBS with seven touchdown grabs, more than doubling Smith’s output of three.

The Buckeyes didn’t have any issues trouncing Kent State without Smith having a huge game, but they’ll need another huge season from him if they want to win it all.

Ohio State can’t afford anymore letdowns, and it all starts with Illinois on Saturday.