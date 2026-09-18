Top Prospect Deng Ngor Signs With Ohio State Buckeyes, Bolstering Class of 2027

The Ohio State Buckeyes haven't had the best basketball program in recent years.

But they have a chance to build something really special moving forward.

On Thursday, Sept. 17, news broke that the Buckeyes landed four-star forward Deng Ngor, swiping him away from major programs like Duke and Florida. The 6-foot-8, 200-pound two-way forward is a major addition for a program that has been searching for success on the hardwood.

Ranked 55th in the nation overall and 10th in power forwards, according to 247Sports, Ngor strengthens the Buckeyes' Class of 2027 in a big way.

NEW: Ohio State lands 4-star Deng Ngor over Duke and Florida. @LettermenRow has three thoughts on what it means for the Buckeyes 🔥



Ngor is No. 19 overall in the 2027 Rivals150 and could finish as a five-star.



Story: https://t.co/6IlZv7QlDp pic.twitter.com/6vlRQKoSHO — Mick Walker (@mickdwalker) September 17, 2026

247Sports' Director of Scouting, Adam Finkelstein, lists Ngor's high-motor as one of his best attributes.

"Ngor is a versatile two-way forward who combines physical tools with developing skill and intangibles," Finkelstein wrote. "He’s older for his grade, having turned 18 in February of 2026, but still has his best basketball ahead of him...Ngor’s motor is one of his best attributes and the root of his developing defensive versatility.

"He actively contests shots, play hard enough to erase some mistakes, and is deceptively switchable."

In seasons past, the Buckeyes have struggled in the paint. From scoring to holding opposing teams back, there hasn't been a consistent presence down there in quite some time.

The hope is that Ngor will be able to translate that two-way style he already plays to the college level.

In the 2026 FIBA U18 AmeriCup, Ngor posted 10.2 points, four rebounds and three assists a night across five outings. The year prior, in the BWB Americas 2025 Men, he posted 5.6 points across five contests.

He plays well at the hoop, can open up and space the court and also has good attributes in the pass game. Being so well-rounded, the Buckeyes will have the chance to mold him into whatever contributor play-style they need the most.

And at his best, he can do just about everything for them.

With the Buckeyes being one of the first programs to reach out to him during the recruitment cycle, the understanding is that the close connection built early helped the program beat out other schools that were interested in the intriguing big man.

"A couple of days after the visit, me and my family decided it was best to commit there," Ngor said in an article on 247Sports when asked about his commitment. "When I stepped on campus, the relationships that I had with Coach Diebler and the coaching staff felt like how it was going to be in real life. That was my first time meeting Coach Diebler, and we just had a lot of genuine conversations that were not even about basketball.

"I felt like I bonded really well with him and the rest of the team..."

Ohio State will look to keep Ngor in the scarlet and grey, and the first chance to show him the program they are building will come on Nov. 2, when the Buckeyes clash with BYU to open the 2026-27 campaign.