Former Ohio State Basketball Player On The Move In The NBA Again
E.J. Liddell has not been able to settle down in the NBA this summer. The former Ohio State star finds himself on the move to the Phoenix Suns, nearly one month after being traded from the New Orleans Pelicans to the Atlanta Hawks. Liddell found himself as part of the trade package for the Pelicans to acquire Dejounte Murray from Atlanta back on June 28th.
Liddell's time in New Orleans did not go to plan since being drafted in the second round in 2022. Following a torn ACL in the Summer League, Liddell was not able to step on the court again until 2023. Upon his return, most of his time was spent playing in the NBA G-League.
A change of scenery in Atlanta appeared to be a potential chance to fight for some more playing time. During the month of July, the former All-Big Ten player competed for the Hawks Summer League team. He averaged 7.8 points per game in five games for the Hawks. Liddell had an excellent second game, leading the team with 22 points, but by the final game he only played one minute. The Hawks ended up going 0-5 and now Liddell finds himself on the move once again.
As the 6'6" forward heads out west, national NBA reporter Evan Sidery claims that Liddell is likely to be released by the Suns to free up a roster spot.
Time will tell if Phoenix actually decides to make this kind of a move but if they do, then Liddell will be looking for another new place to call home. The former Buckeye certainly has a ton of talent, yet his journey in the NBA so far has not been easy.