Clippers vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 18
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The Los Angeles Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans play the first of a back-to-back set on Wednesday night.
The Pelicans are just 23-46 on the season, but they’ve won 3 of 4 in their last four and are 8-4 in their last 12 games. On the flip side, the Clippers have lost their last two games after a four-game winning streak.
Los Angeles did beat New Orleans 137-117 at home to open the month.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.
Clippers vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Clippers +2.5 (-124)
- Pelicans -2.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Clippers +110
- Pelicans -130
Total
- 233.5 (Over -120/Under -111)
Clippers vs. Pelicans How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 18
- Time: 8:00 p.m.
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN SC, GCSEN
- Clippers record: 34-34
- Pelicans record: 23-46
Clippers vs. Pelicans Injury Reports
Clippers Injury Report
- Bradley Beal – Out
- Darius Garland – Questionable
- Kawhi Leonard – Questionable
- Bennedict Mathurin – Out
- Yanic Koran Niederhauser – Out
Pelicans Injury Report
- Trey Alexander – Out
- Hunter Dickinson – Out
- Bryce McGowens – Out
- Dejounte Murray – Questionable
- Josh Oduro – Out
Clippers vs. Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bets
Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet
Darius Garland is settling in nicely in Los Angeles. After averaging 18.0 points in 26 games with the Cavaliers, he’s up to 19.9 points per game through his first 7 games (5 starts) with the Clippers.
Garland has gone OVER 20.5 points in five straight games, including 25-point showings in each of his last two contests. I expect a similar output tonight against a Pelicans team that struggles defensively.
Clippers vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick
The Pelicans have generally won games when they’re supposed to this season, going 11-3 against the spread as favorites, including 7-2 as home favorites. Granted, they were favored between -1 and -3.5 in six of those games, but they did cover in five of those as well.
New Orleans is enjoying playing spoiler here late in the season, and the Clippers have struggled on the road at 15-19 straight up.
I’ll back the Pelicans as rare home favorites tonight.
Pick: Pelicans -2.5 (-108)
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop