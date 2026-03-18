Clippers vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 18

The Los Angeles Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans play the first of a back-to-back set on Wednesday night.

The Pelicans are just 23-46 on the season, but they’ve won 3 of 4 in their last four and are 8-4 in their last 12 games. On the flip side, the Clippers have lost their last two games after a four-game winning streak.

Los Angeles did beat New Orleans 137-117 at home to open the month.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.

Clippers vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Clippers +2.5 (-124)

Pelicans -2.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Clippers +110

Pelicans -130

Total

233.5 (Over -120/Under -111)

Clippers vs. Pelicans How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 18

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: Smoothie King Center

How to Watch (TV): FDSN SC, GCSEN

Clippers record: 34-34

Pelicans record: 23-46

Clippers vs. Pelicans Injury Reports

Clippers Injury Report

Bradley Beal – Out

Darius Garland – Questionable

Kawhi Leonard – Questionable

Bennedict Mathurin – Out

Yanic Koran Niederhauser – Out

Pelicans Injury Report

Trey Alexander – Out

Hunter Dickinson – Out

Bryce McGowens – Out

Dejounte Murray – Questionable

Josh Oduro – Out

Clippers vs. Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bets

Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet

Darius Garland is settling in nicely in Los Angeles. After averaging 18.0 points in 26 games with the Cavaliers, he’s up to 19.9 points per game through his first 7 games (5 starts) with the Clippers.

Garland has gone OVER 20.5 points in five straight games, including 25-point showings in each of his last two contests. I expect a similar output tonight against a Pelicans team that struggles defensively.

Clippers vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick

The Pelicans have generally won games when they’re supposed to this season, going 11-3 against the spread as favorites, including 7-2 as home favorites. Granted, they were favored between -1 and -3.5 in six of those games, but they did cover in five of those as well.

New Orleans is enjoying playing spoiler here late in the season, and the Clippers have struggled on the road at 15-19 straight up.

I’ll back the Pelicans as rare home favorites tonight.

Pick: Pelicans -2.5 (-108)

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