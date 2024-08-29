Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Gives New Head Coach Major Praise
D'Angelo Russell's time at Ohio State may have been short, but his impact was certainly felt. Prior to becoming a one and done, Russell had a stellar freshman year in 2014-15 with the Buckeyes. After averaging 19.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, five rebounds and 1.6 steals, the young basketball star earned All-American, All-Big Ten, Big Ten All-Freshman and Big Ten Rookie of the Year honors.
Russell was then selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the second overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.
Since entering the NBA, Russell has spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves and of course two stints with the Lakers.
Back in June, Russell and many of the more recent former Ohio State Buckeyes basketball players returned to campus for a second annual veteran camp. In addition to Russell, Keita Bates-Diop, Jae'Sean Tate and other former stars coming back to practice with the new team, Russell had his production crew record everything.
For the fans, this provides an excellent inside look at everything from not only a basketball perspective but also a football vantage point as well.
Russell sat down for an interview with football head coach Ryan Day, yet his praise of new basketball head coach Jake Diebler in another sit down interview may have been the biggest moment in the whole video.
The current NBA guard did not hold back when expressing his feelings about what Diebler can do for the program.
"With someone like yourself in this position, there's not going to be another head coach in this position that's going to appreciate this and work as hard as you and have the passion behind it to run through a brick wall," remarked Russell. "Your players are going to be a product of that."
Russell did not stop there though as he even went on to set some lofty goals for the near future. The conviction behind the belief is clear and he believes Diebler will prove that he is exactly who the former players thought he would be.
"Don't be surprised for this future success that's coming your way," added Russell. "I've seen it. I feel now. I feel like this is so big and we are going to be here and be in a Final Four and I'm going to be wearing my Ohio State "leaning" shirt and it's going to be like 'yeah, I'm a proud Buckeye'.
The trust in Diebler's ability to lead this program to success is certainly encouraging for Ohio State. Hopefully Russell ends up being correct, but in a short amount of time, Diebler has impressed.
With a squad full of talented transfers and the potential of landing some top recruits this fall, everything is headed on the right trajectory.