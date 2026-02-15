Three Areas Ohio State Buckeyes Can't Afford to Take Step Back

The Ohio State Buckeyes were left out to dry after a Cotton Bowl loss to the Miami Hurricanes marked a stunningly dark conclusion to a season that largely failed to live up to their eventual 2024 national title win.

Luckily, the Buckeyes do return stars such as quarterback Julian Sayin (who was in contention for the Heisman Trophy as a finalist this past season) and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (who could be a highly-touted draft choice in 2027 if he continues to ascend up the college football ranks).

Even with their two best offensive pieces returning, the Buckeyes still present critical questions they must answer effortlessly if they want to remain a fixture in the College Football Playoff discussion this fall. In a Big Ten league that continues to improve each year, the Buckeyes still are one of the league's best, but three areas must go their way if they hope to build off the success of the last few seasons.

1. Beating Indiana Hoosiers Remains Non-Negotiable

In order to regain conference supremacy, the Buckeyes must beat the defending conference and national champion Indiana Hoosiers in their Bloomington, Ind. matchup Oct. 17. Assuming Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti, quarterback Josh Hoover, wide receiver Nick Marsh and the rest of the cast of characters gel, there is little reason to assume anything other than the Big Ten title rematch being another instant classic.

If the Buckeyes were to lose, however, it isn't season-ending. But it would certainly maje the. conference title mountain harder to climb, especially considering the Buckeyes also draw the Oregon Ducks and Michigan Wolverines this fall, too. As long as Ohio State finishes with one loss (or two closely-contested losses, they should be safe to make the postseason field.

2. Ryan Day Must Set Tone vs. Kyle Whittingham

This is another critical area. The Buckeyes re-gained the upper hand last November in Ann Arbor in what was Sherrone Moore's final game as Wolverines coach. Day cannot afford to revert back to hia old, rivalry-losing ways. Not to mention the fact the game is in Columbus and there's a likely chance Ohio State will need to win to clinch a berth in Indianapolis.

There are no excuses. It's probably the only game that really matters regardless of how the season plays out.

3. Making CFP Should Be Bare Minnimum

The College Football Playoff is a standard at Ohio State, not an expectation. Even with the ever-changing landscape of the conference, Ohio State must still adhere to that standard. Winning a national championship is the ultimate goal almost every year and in order to do so, the CFP is required. It feels like one of those seasons where it's national title or bust with who is returning and Ohio State should be treating it as such.

Only time will tell with what happens next, though.