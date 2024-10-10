'It’s Special': Ohio Mr. Basketball Colin White Continues to Embrace Buckeye Culture
Growing up 115 miles away from Columbus, Colin White always had a taste of what it was like to be a Buckeye.
In his youth, the now-freshman had the opportunity to witness Ohio State greats-in-the-making, including the likes of Jared Sullinger and Aaron Craft.
“Aaron Craft was from near where I’m from, so I used to come to those games when I was little,” White said. “We just want to get Buckeye nation back in here and put on a show like they did for me.”
White posted 25.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game his final year at Ottawa-Glandorf High School. While many believed it was imminent, White said he had to take his time with his decision on college basketball.
“Everyone thought of it as a formality, but I had to take my time and process it and to make the best decision for myself,” White said at Ohio State Media Day Tuesday.
Despite winning Ohio Mr. Basketball his senior year, White said he has high expectations to live up to, but not necessarily because of the award’s prestige.
“There is a higher expectation for me but I’m not going to let that affect me. I’ve been dealing with expectations my entire life,” White said.
White was named a top-10 recruit in the state of Ohio and a top 30 small forward nationally in his recruiting. He had offers from multiple Power 5 schools — including Stanford, Wisconsin, Nebraska, TCU and West Virginia — before deciding to stay in state.
The six-foot-six freshman has a skillset which does not “compare to a lot of guys”; in that regard, White has been known to be able to attack the rim, shoot from deep, pull-up from midrange and, in the midst of what head coach Jake Diebler called “defensive bootcamp,” guard 1-4.
“I look up to those guys, model my game after them and add my own little twist to it,” White said of the former Buckeyes Craft, Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh and San Antonio Spurs guard Malaki Branham.
White arrives in Columbus amid a brand new Ohio State team — including nine new freshman or transfers. However, he was one of a number of new players who emphasized how easy the acclimation process was and had high praise for two of his teammates in particular.
“[Bruce Thornton and Evan Mahaffey] are like my role models.… They know what’s right, they know what’s wrong, they know what works, they know what doesn’t.
“Evan is going to be one of the best defenders in the Big Ten this year.… Bruce is the ultimate captain,” White said.
Now officially donning the scarlet and gray himself, White emphasized how “surreal” it was to have a jersey with his own name on it.
“It’s special. I’ve been an Ohio State football fan my whole life and an Ohio State basketball fan as well. It’s a special feeling growing up in Ohio and throwing on the Ohio State jersey.”
Just as he grew up modeling his game after Craft, perhaps we’ll see a role-reversal if the Buckeye legend comes back to the Schottenstein Center to witness White play.