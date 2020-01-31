IU Coach, Cavs' Kevin Love Offer Support to D.J. Carton

As his team gets ready to play Indiana on Saturday without him, Ohio State freshman D.J. Carton is hopefully drawing encouragement from the positive response to his leave of absence from the Buckeyes.

Carton followed a Thursday night OSU announcement via the school's athletic office with a social media post explaining that "after talking to my family, teammates and coaches, I have decided it is best to temporarily step away from the Ohio State basketball program" because "I have been suffering with mental health issues for a couple years”

NBA All-Star Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers, who disclosed his own mental health battle several years ago, Tweeted his support.

The issue is personal for both Indiana coach Archie Miller and OSU coach Chris Holtmann.

Miller had a player at the University of Dayton take his own life.

"There is no more important issue in collegiate sports, in particular as we deal with college basketball, with our players every day than the mental side of it and mental health," Miller said. "It's a very serious (matter)...Our thoughts go out to D.J. Hopefully, he's doing well."

Holtmann became the head coach at Butler in 2015 when the coach who hired him, Brandon Miller, took a medical leave of absence after stepping away from coaching as an assistant several years earlier to gain more balance in his life.

Archie and Brandon Miller are not related.

ESPN's Jay Bilas and Seth Davis of CBS and The Athletic also offered Carton their support.

Carton played his best game at OSU on Sunday in a win at Northwestern and was also instrumental in the Buckeyes' December victory over Kentucky that is among their best resume-building items for NCAA Tournament inclusion.

He was averaging 10.4 points, 3 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 23.9 minutes per game for the Buckeyes (13-7, 3-6).

"DJ. remains a valued member of our program and we will continue to love and support him," Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said in a statement. "Please respect the family’s privacy in this matter."

Carton's social media post said:

“I’m disappointed to say I’m not 100% right now. I am not doing my teammates justice if I don’t work on this now. I am doing everything in my power to strengthen my mental health.

“I will fight for my team and buckeye nation and I will come back stronger!

"If you are going through mental health issues, I have learned through this you are loved and valued. Thank you for the continuous love and support buckeye nation.”

