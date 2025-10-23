Ohio State legends identify concerning uncertainty with rotational offensive line
An unsung hero for the Buckeyes last season en route to one of the most impressive titles in College Football history was the patchwork offensive line unit that overcame multiple injuries to flourish in the most important moments.
There was no doubt the talent that last year’s group possessed – with three mainstays in Josh Simmons, Donovan Jackson and Seth McLaughlin now playing in the NFL – but they showed incredible resiliency overcoming Simmon’s Patella injury and McLaughlin’s devastating Achilles rupture.
Instead of dwelling on the midseason injuries, the Buckeyes’ big boys up front handled the adversity – rotating in multiple back ups at different positions along the interior.
This season could see a similar trajectory – ideally with fewer injuries – where multiple younger lineman can settle into their own positions in the trenches. Thus far, Ohio State has three positions essentially settled in left tackle with Austin Siereveld, right guard with Luke Montgomery, and center with Carson Hinzman.
Former Ohio State linebacker Bobby Carpenter noted that 2025 is almost a mirror image of the 2024 season in that some players had not played up to the necessary standard and were moved around following their stunning home loss against Michigan.
This season the Buckeyes have added in Josh Padilla, typically the backup Center behind Carson Hinzman, to share more time with – or ultimately replace– Tegra Tshabolla. Tshabolla’s struggles in the 2024 rivalry game against Michigan were the subject of much vitriol from the Scarlet and Gray faithful, and a change in the right guard position might not be far off.
One of the best offensive lineman in Buckeyes history, LeCharles Bentley gave his ringing endorsement of Josh Padilla’s play, comparing the Dayton-area native to “a young Pat Elflein.”
Incredibly high praise from Bentley – the 2001 Rimington Award winner – to say Padilla can become just like Elflein who also took home the same award for the best Center in college football in 2016.
During his tenure at the helm for Ohio State, former head coach Urban Meyer called the Buckeyes “an offensive live-driven program.”
This sentiment was true during Meyer’s days and has been true in just about every other era on the banks of the Olentangy River as well.
Ryan Day and this iteration of the world-famous Ohio State Buckeyes know that a cohesive, balanced offensive line will be of the utmost importance in their quest to return to the mountaintop of college football.
Will they be willing to make the changes they think are necessary? During what the program has dubbed “improvement week,” many eyes will be on the Buckeyes’ offensive line to find out.