Jake Diebler Hauls in Pair of Four-Star Recruits During Early Signing Period
Jake Diebler is working wonders yet again.
Just nine days into the regular season, Ohio State has won both of its games — including defeating a ranked team — jumped into the Associated Press poll for the first time in two years and has discovered one of the most dynamic freshman shooters in the game.
Wednesday only added to this miriad, as the Buckeyes officially signed four-star recruits Dorian Jones and A'mare Bynum during the early signing period.
Jones, who committed to Ohio State in July, signed with the Buckeyes as the No. 1 player in the state, is a three-level scorer with a quick release and has the ability to quickly get up and down the floor — a staple of the Diebler offense.
One concern for Jones may be his size; the 6-foot-4 guard weighs just 160 pounds, making him a roughly similar build to current freshman guard Braylen Nash. Regardless, his deep offensive bag is undeniable.
The No. 69 player in the 2025 class comes in from Richmond Heights High School in Cleveland — the guard chose to stay in state to continue his athletic career.
Conversely, Bynum, the No. 5 player from Link Academy in Missouri, has a big frame standing at 6-foot-8, 210 pounds.
The big man received offers from countless Power-4 schools, including Creighton, Iowa State, Louisville, Tennessee and Iowa before committing to Ohio State Oct. 22. He officially signed with the Buckeyes Wednesday.
Perhaps showing remnants of Ohio State alum Kyle Young, Bynum has the ability to knock down shots from deep, even with his size — in the Nike EYBL Circuit this summer, Bynum shot 35.7 percent from downtown on 2.7 shots per game.
The Buckeyes seem primed to track in yet another great recruiting class behind these two and seem destined for a bright future.