Ohio State reveals Jerry Lucas statue as Buckeye legend is honored
Basketball legend Jerry Lucas was officially cemented into Ohio State history Friday as he received his own statue outside the Schottenstein Center.
Lucas — arguably the best basketball player to ever come through Ohio State and the Big Ten Conference — played for the Buckeyes from 1960-1962. He was the university’s first three-time All-American in basketball, and he led the Buckeyes to their 1960 National Championship, which remains the school’s only men’s basketball national title. He never lost a game inside St. John Arena.
Coming out of high school, Lucas was recruited by more than 150 programs but chose Ohio State because it was the only school that emphasized education as much as basketball. He thrived academically as a Buckeye, even being asked by Woody Hayes to tutor football players. At the ceremony, Lucas said he has dedicated most of his life outside of basketball to education, and speakers praised his extraordinary memory and intellect.
Lucas went on to play 12 seasons in the NBA, earning seven All-Star selections. He also achieved a rare sweep of basketball’s biggest stages, becoming the first person to win a high school championship, NCAA championship, NBA championship, and Olympic gold medal.
He is a member of both the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.
Many former teammates, donors, fans, and community members gathered for the ceremony. Governor Mike DeWine spoke, thanking Lucas for representing Ohio so well.
Ohio State’s head coach Jake Diebler also spoke while his team stood behind him.
“When you grow up in the state of Ohio you hear some legendary names,” Diebler said at the ceremony. “Jerry Lucas was always one of those. When it came down to what it means to be a champion, you were taught at an early age that Jerry Lucas embodied that.”
Diebler also applauded the level of excellence Lucas set for the entire basketball program.
“When you think of Ohio State basketball and you think of its pinnacle, and the standard that has been set, it’s because of Jerry Lucas and his teammates as to why we have that standard,” Diebler continued.
He went on to commend him for his standard of excellence as a person as well.
His statue was unveiled by his family at the ceremony and can be found in the northwest corner outside of the Schottenstein Center. Lucas now becomes one of just five athletics statues on Ohio State’s campus, joining icons such as Archie Griffin — who attended the ceremony — and Jesse Owens.
“This is the greatest honor I’ve ever had,” the 85-year-old Lucas said while pointing to the statue. “Nothing could come close to what this means to me today.”
In addition to the statue, Lucas will also be involved in two major events this weekend. On Saturday, he’ll serve as the Victory Bell Ringer before Ohio State’s football game against UCLA in Ohio Stadium. Then on Sunday, he’ll dot the “I” in the Ohio State Fall Athletic Band’s Script Ohio at halftime of the men’s basketball game vs. Notre Dame — the first basketball player to take part in this new tradition.