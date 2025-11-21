Here's what five-star prospect L.J. Smith can bring to Ohio State basketball
It’s never too early to start looking for some new firepower to add to your team.
The Ohio State Buckeyes basketball team has been off to a terrific start this season, going 4-0 through the first two weeks. The program isn’t just looking to win now though, they are already looking ahead to recruit some major talent.
Five-star recruit L.J. Smith has committed to join the Ohio State Buckeyes. Smith is currently a junior, and is ranked as the 10th best player in the 2027 class.
"I picked Ohio State because it felt like home to me," Smith said. "I feel like it's a place where I can succeed and reach my goals."
Smith had previously visited Georgia on an official visit, and both Tennessee and North Carolina on unofficial visits. Smith said his connection to head coach Jake Diebler made all the difference for him though, making him choose the Buckeyes.
“I had a lot of conversations with my parents who guided me through this and helped me pick the right situation,” Smith said.
Smith currently attends Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, VA. He is a 6-4, 180 pound combo guard.
Before transferring to Oak Hill, Smith attended Lincolnton High School in North Carolina. As a sophomore at Lincolnton, Smith averaged 33.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and three assists per game. He also contributed on the defensive end, racking up over two steals a game.
Smith is a big time threat from deep too. He hit 99 threes last year, and hopes it translates to the college level.
“My game fits well with how they play. I get up and down and shoot a lot of 3s, so I feel like I can excel in how they play with my ability to shoot and create,” Smith said.
He also averaged 32 points as a freshman and 17 points as an eighth grader playing varsity.
Currently, Oak Hill has started the season out at 5-0. The Buckeyes will keep a close eye on Smith as he continues to develop, playing alongside other impressive talents at Oak Hill.
Smith is the first five-star recruit from the 2027 class to officially commit to a team, and the highest ranked prospect the Buckeyes have landed since getting Jared Sullinger in 2010.
While Smith can’t officially sign until next season, he’ll be joining a five-star recruit in the 2026 class in Anthony Thompson, who did sign with the Buckeyes in October.
It’ll be a while before fans get to see Smith in the scarlett and grey, but it’s comforting to know the program is in some good and capable hands for the future.