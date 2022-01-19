Buckeyes Blast Jaguars to Close Non-Conference Play

IUPUI came to Columbus after both teams had several games canceled last month.

In its least stressful game of the season, the Ohio State Buckeyes annihilated IUPUI 83-37 on Tuesday night at Value City Arena.

After both teams have had three games canceled because of CoVID-19 complications this season, each team had an open date and were looking for a game. The Buckeyes options were limited as they tried to get creative with their schedule, but the 1-14 Jaguars from the Horizon League were willing to make the trip to Columbus to play.

After leading 37-24 at the break, Ohio State outscored IUPUI 46-13 in the second half to close out its biggest win of the season.

These games are all about role players for Power 5 teams like the Buckeyes. Ohio State's leading scorer in the game was Eugene Brown III, who had a career-high 14 points. Cedric Russell had arguably his best game as a Buckeye with 12 points, including four 3-pointers.

Ohio State star E.J. Liddell had a double-double in 26 minutes, scoring 13 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

The Buckeyes dive back into Big Ten action on Saturday afternoon against Nebraska.

