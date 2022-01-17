Ohio State's Chris Holtmann Awards Scholarship To Walk-On F Harrison Hookfin

Hookfin has become a valuable member of the locker room since walking on in 2018-19.

While Ohio State was celebrating Sunday’s 61-56 win over Penn State, head coach Chris Holtmann announced that senior forward Harrison Hookfin has been placed on scholarship for the remainder of his career.

“One of the things that we’ve been excited about going for a good bit right now is we love to be able to award and honor those guys that have played an important role in our program,” Holtmann said. “You guys know, everybody’s treated the same in this family right now. We coach our best player as hard as we coach the guy that just got here, right?”

“Everybody has the same responsibility. You’ve got to bring your best every day, whether you’re on scholarship or you’re not. But there’s a guy important to us in this circle that hadn’t yet been on scholarship but he is right now.”

The 6-foot-6 and 195-pound Hookfin originally walked on with the Buckeyes in the middle of the 2018-19 season, as the program lacked depth and needed practice players following Kyle Young’s leg injury and Micah Potter’s transfer.

Hookfin has appeared in 15 games a little more than three seasons since, scoring eight points and pulling down 11 rebounds with one steal in 40 minutes of action. He’s also become a valued member of the locker room, as evidenced by his teammates’ reactions.

Hookfin – who has one season of eligibility remaining after his season, as the NCAA granted an extra year to all student-athletes amid the pandemic – could see his first action as a scholarship player when Ohio State hosts IUPUI on Tuesday night. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on BTN.

