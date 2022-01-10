Ohio State Adds Jan. 18 Home Game Against IUPUI To Schedule

The Buckeyes are making up one of the three games lost last month due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program.

After having three games cancelled last month due to a coronavirus outbreak, the Ohio State men’s basketball program has added a home game against IUPUI on Jan. 18. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

“It’s great for the program, it’s great for our fans,” special assistant to the head coach Mike Netti said during Chris Holtmann’s radio show on 97.1 The Fan on Monday afternoon. “I think (it’s great for) our guys, too, that have been in this pause, even some guys getting healthier, to play another game. It’s needed. We’re excited about it.”

Holtmann previously indicated the program was looking to schedule another game to replace the cancelled home matchups with Tennessee Martin and New Orleans. It’s unlikely a second game will be added due to scheduling conflicts, however.

The Buckeyes will now host Penn State on Jan. 16, IUPUI on Jan. 18 and Nebraska on Jan. 22 before hitting the road for matchups with Minnesota and Purdue on Jan. 27 and Jan. 30, respectively.

This will be the third all-time meeting between the Buckeyes and Jaguars, including matchups in 2001 and 2010. Ohio State won the most recent meeting, 75-64, behind freshman Jared Sullinger’s career-high 40 points.

IUPUI is 1-11 overall and 0-3 in Horizon League play this season.

