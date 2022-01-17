Ohio State Falls To No. 19 In Latest AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll

Skip to main content

Ohio State Falls To No. 19 In Latest Associated Press Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll

The Buckeyes split their last two games, including a loss at Wisconsin and home win over Penn State.

After splitting a pair of games at Wisconsin and against Penn State, Ohio State fell three spots to No. 19 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released on Monday afternoon.

The Buckeyes fell to the Badgers, 78-68, in Madison on Thursday night before returning home to Value City Arena, where they knocked off the Nittany Lions, 61-56, on Sunday afternoon.

That brought Ohio State’s record to 11-4 overall and 5-2 in Big Ten play. The Buckeyes return to action on Tuesday evening against IUPUI (7 p.m.on BTN), then host Nebraska on Saturday (2:15 p.m. on BTN).

That said, the full AP Top 25 can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

  1. Gonzaga (25)
  2. Auburn (36)
  3. Arizona
  4. Purdue
  5. Baylor
  6. Duke
  7. Kansas
  8. Wisconsin
  9. UCLA
  10. Houston
  11. Villanova
  12. Kentucky
  13. LSU
  14. Michigan State
  15. Iowa State
  16. USC
  17. Illinois
  18. Texas Tech
  19. Ohio State
  20. Xavier
  21. Providence
  22. Loyola Chicago
  23. Texas
  24. Tennessee
  25. Connecticut 

