Ohio State Falls To No. 19 In Latest AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll

Ohio State Falls To No. 19 In Latest Associated Press Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll
After splitting a pair of games at Wisconsin and against Penn State, Ohio State fell three spots to No. 19 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released on Monday afternoon.
The Buckeyes fell to the Badgers, 78-68, in Madison on Thursday night before returning home to Value City Arena, where they knocked off the Nittany Lions, 61-56, on Sunday afternoon.
That brought Ohio State’s record to 11-4 overall and 5-2 in Big Ten play. The Buckeyes return to action on Tuesday evening against IUPUI (7 p.m.on BTN), then host Nebraska on Saturday (2:15 p.m. on BTN).
That said, the full AP Top 25 can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:
- Gonzaga (25)
- Auburn (36)
- Arizona
- Purdue
- Baylor
- Duke
- Kansas
- Wisconsin
- UCLA
- Houston
- Villanova
- Kentucky
- LSU
- Michigan State
- Iowa State
- USC
- Illinois
- Texas Tech
- Ohio State
- Xavier
- Providence
- Loyola Chicago
- Texas
- Tennessee
- Connecticut
-----
-----
