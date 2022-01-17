Ohio State Falls To No. 19 In Latest AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll

The Buckeyes split their last two games, including a loss at Wisconsin and home win over Penn State.

After splitting a pair of games at Wisconsin and against Penn State, Ohio State fell three spots to No. 19 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released on Monday afternoon.

The Buckeyes fell to the Badgers, 78-68, in Madison on Thursday night before returning home to Value City Arena, where they knocked off the Nittany Lions, 61-56, on Sunday afternoon.

That brought Ohio State’s record to 11-4 overall and 5-2 in Big Ten play. The Buckeyes return to action on Tuesday evening against IUPUI (7 p.m.on BTN), then host Nebraska on Saturday (2:15 p.m. on BTN).

That said, the full AP Top 25 can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Gonzaga (25) Auburn (36) Arizona Purdue Baylor Duke Kansas Wisconsin UCLA Houston Villanova Kentucky LSU Michigan State Iowa State USC Illinois Texas Tech Ohio State Xavier Providence Loyola Chicago Texas Tennessee Connecticut

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State's Chris Holtmann Awards Scholarship To Walk-On F Harrison Hookfin

Photos From Ohio State's 61-56 Win Over Penn State On Sunday Afternoon

Ohio State Outlasts Penn State In Defensive Struggle At Value City Arena

Ohio State G Meechie Johnson Out With Facial Injury Suffered In Practice

Ohio State’s Chris Holtmann, Ryan Pedon To Return For Thursday’s Game

Ohio State Adds Jan. 18 Home Game Against IUPUI To Schedule

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!