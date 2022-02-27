Ohio State Sophomore F Zed Key Leaves Maryland Game With Ankle Injury

Key came down on the foot of Terrapins forward Julian Reese while attempting to block a shot in the second half of Sunday's game.

Ohio State sophomore forward Zed Key headed to the locker room with 7:05 remaining in the second half of Sunday’s game at Maryland with an apparent ankle injury.

The sophomore from Bay Shore, N.Y., was attempting to block a layup from Terrapins guard Eric Ayala when he came down on the foot of forward Julian Reese. He fell to the ground in pain, then walked to the locker room under his own power – albeit limping.

Key was 0-for-4 from the field and 1-for-2 from the free throw line, scoring just one point, pulling down four rebounds and blocking two shots. He fouled Ayala on the play, which allowed Maryland to push its lead to 57-50 following a pair of free throws.

Key is averaging 8.6 points and 5.5 rebounds in 25 games this season. Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow for the latest on his injury.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

E.J. Liddell’s ‘Flu Game’ Leads Ohio State To Crucial Win At Illinois

Liddell Calls Out Trash-Talking Illinois Fans Following 86-83 Road Win

Buckeyes Squeak Past No. 15 Fighting Illini In Classic Big Ten Slugfest

Illinois' Brad Underwood Ejected After Receiving Second Technical Foul

Ohio State Junior F E.J. Liddell Questionable For Tonight's Game At Illinois With Flu

Ohio State’s Liddell, Branham Projected As First-Round 2022 NBA Draft Picks

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!