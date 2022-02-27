Ohio State Sophomore F Zed Key Leaves Maryland Game With Ankle Injury

Skip to main content

Ohio State Sophomore Forward Zed Key Leaves Maryland Game With Ankle Injury

Key came down on the foot of Terrapins forward Julian Reese while attempting to block a shot in the second half of Sunday's game.

Ohio State sophomore forward Zed Key headed to the locker room with 7:05 remaining in the second half of Sunday’s game at Maryland with an apparent ankle injury.

The sophomore from Bay Shore, N.Y., was attempting to block a layup from Terrapins guard Eric Ayala when he came down on the foot of forward Julian Reese. He fell to the ground in pain, then walked to the locker room under his own power – albeit limping.

Key was 0-for-4 from the field and 1-for-2 from the free throw line, scoring just one point, pulling down four rebounds and blocking two shots. He fouled Ayala on the play, which allowed Maryland to push its lead to 57-50 following a pair of free throws.

Key is averaging 8.6 points and 5.5 rebounds in 25 games this season. Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow for the latest on his injury.

-----

-----

-----

Zed Key
Basketball

By Andrew Lind
just now
