Ohio State Women’s Basketball Team Wins Share Of Big Ten Championship

This marks the Buckeyes’ first regular season conference championship since 2017-18, when they also won the tournament title.

With its 61-55 win at Michigan State and Iowa’s 104-80 win over Michigan, the Ohio State women’s basketball team earned a share of the Big Ten regular season championship on Sunday evening.

At 22-5 overall and 14-4 in conference play, the Buckeyes also clinched the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament – which begins on Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis – by virtue of their 92-88 win over the Hawkeyes in Iowa City on Jan. 31.

This marks Ohio State’s 16th Big Ten regular-season championship, the most of any team in the conference, and their first since 2017-18, when they also went on to win the tournament title. It also extends head coach Kevin McGuff’s contract by one year through the 2023-24 season.

The Buckeyes will have a bye to the quarterfinals and will take on the winner of No. 8 seed Michigan State and ninth-seeded Purdue on at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, with the game broadcast live on BTN. The championship, meanwhile, is set for Sunday at 4 p.m. on ESPN2.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Struggles Offensively In 75-60 Loss At Maryland On Sunday

Ohio State Sophomore F Zed Key Leaves Maryland Game With Ankle Injury

E.J. Liddell’s ‘Flu Game’ Leads Ohio State To Crucial Win At Illinois

Liddell Calls Out Trash-Talking Illinois Fans Following 86-83 Road Win

Buckeyes Squeak Past No. 15 Fighting Illini In Classic Big Ten Slugfest

Illinois' Brad Underwood Ejected After Receiving Second Technical Foul

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!