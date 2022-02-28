Ohio State Women’s Basketball Team Wins Share Of Big Ten Championship

Skip to main content

Ohio State Women’s Basketball Team Wins Share Of Big Ten Regular Season Championship

This marks the Buckeyes’ first regular season conference championship since 2017-18, when they also won the tournament title.

With its 61-55 win at Michigan State and Iowa’s 104-80 win over Michigan, the Ohio State women’s basketball team earned a share of the Big Ten regular season championship on Sunday evening.

At 22-5 overall and 14-4 in conference play, the Buckeyes also clinched the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament – which begins on Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis – by virtue of their 92-88 win over the Hawkeyes in Iowa City on Jan. 31.

This marks Ohio State’s 16th Big Ten regular-season championship, the most of any team in the conference, and their first since 2017-18, when they also went on to win the tournament title. It also extends head coach Kevin McGuff’s contract by one year through the 2023-24 season.

The Buckeyes will have a bye to the quarterfinals and will take on the winner of No. 8 seed Michigan State and ninth-seeded Purdue on at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, with the game broadcast live on BTN. The championship, meanwhile, is set for Sunday at 4 p.m. on ESPN2.

