Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell Calls Out Trash-Talking Illinois Fans Following 86-83 Road Win

The Belleville, Ill., native notably chose the Buckeyes over the Fighting Illini during the 2019 recruiting cycle.

From the time he was introduced during the starting lineups through knocking down a pair of clutch free throws with 31 seconds remaining, Ohio State junior forward E.J. Liddell was Public Enemy No. 1 for the Illinois crowd on Thursday night.

The Belleville, Ill., native heard a loud chorus of boos before tipoff and chants of “traitor” and “E.J. sucks” throughout the game – as well as a few other unmentionable comments directed his way by the fans – but ultimately had the last word by scoring 21 points, pulling down six rebounds and blocking four shots in the 86-83 win.

“I didn't love some of the things they were saying to one of our players, to be honest with you,” head coach Chris Holtmann said during his postgame press conference. “I just thought that was completely uncalled for. Completely uncalled for and I’m always going to feel like that.

“I just don’t think there’s a place for it. Having said that, they were highly engaged and highly involved, and they stayed engaged the entire game. It made for a very difficult finish.”

Liddell – who you may recall received threatening messages from fans following the Buckeyes’ NCAA Tournament loss to Oral Roberts last spring – didn’t appreciate some of the things that were said, either, and addressed them on social media on Friday afternoon.

“Was too late to tweet something out after the game yesterday, but man did I have a great time,” Liddell said in a series of tweets. “Got to see my best friend, some family and a lot of fans from mine from home. Great environment. I loved the boos and the chants, they made me feel special.

“But I can’t even explain how rude and disrespectful some fans were. Know your place. I have no hard feelings with that university, but man y’all are crazy as hell if you think you can just talk to an athlete any kind of way. I play basketball every day with a smile on my face.

“If you hate me for that, I don’t know what to say. Makes me wonder how some of y’all treat others. Y’all can’t take me out of my element. Love me some good trash talk and the chants ‘E.J. Sucks’ cause at the time I was 0-for-3.

“Wasn’t playing the best at the beginning. Happy my family didn’t get a chance to make it due to the weather but man I’m glad they only heard things that was said through the TV. All aside, I had a great time. Some fans just need to get over that I didn’t pick their school.”

Liddell was a two-time Illinois Mr. Basketball selection in high school, leading Belleville West to back-to-back state championships as a junior and senior. He notably picked Ohio State over Illinois and Missouri during the 2019 recruiting cycle.

