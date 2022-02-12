Ohio State Reschedules Postponed Iowa Game For Feb. 19, Moves Indiana To Feb. 21

The Buckeyes will now play six of their final eight games at home, where they are a perfect 10-0 on the season.

The Ohio State men’s basketball program announced changes to its upcoming basketball schedule in order to include the postponed Iowa game from Feb. 3.

Rather than host Indiana on Saturday, Feb. 19, the Buckeyes will now welcome the Hawkeyes to Value City Arena that afternoon, with tipoff set for 2:30 p.m. on FOX. The game against the Hoosiers, meanwhile, has been moved to Monday, Feb. 21, with tipoff set for 7 p.m. on FS1.

With those changes, Ohio State will now play six of its final eight games at home, including dates with Minnesota on Feb. 15, Nebraska on March 1, Michigan State on March 3 and Michigan on March 6.

Like the upcoming game against Iowa, which was postponed due to travel issues and inclement weather in the Midwest, the matchup with Nebraska was also rescheduled, as the Cornhuskers were dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak on Jan. 22.

The Buckeyes also travel to Illinois on Feb. 24 and Maryland on Feb. 27.

