Ohio State Suffers Fourth Straight Defeat With 68-64 Overtime Loss At Rutgers

The Ohio State men’s basketball team suffered its fourth straight defeat on Sunday afternoon, falling to Rutgers in overtime, 68-64, at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway.

The Buckeyes were once again led offensively by freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh, who scored 20 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. His jumper with 49 seconds remaining sent the game to overtime.

Both teams shot just 34 percent from the field, but the Scarlet Knights had 15 more free throw attempts on the afternoon. They also got a game-high 21 points and seven rebounds from guard Cam Spencer.

Ohio State, which fell to 10-7 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten on Sunday, will look to end its four-game skid with a trip to Nebraska on Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on BTN.

First Half:

The Buckeyes started the game 0-for-7 from the field when junior center Zed Key checked in at the under-16 timeout. His layup and dunk on back-to-back possessions then sparked a 15-0 run over the next 3:47.

checked in at the under-16 timeout. His layup and dunk on back-to-back possessions then sparked a 15-0 run over the next 3:47. The Scarlet Knights responded with a 7-0 run, as Ohio State missed its next four shots before fifth-year senior Sean McNeil knocked down a three to put the Buckeyes ahead 18-11.

knocked down a three to put the Buckeyes ahead 18-11. The two teams combined to miss their next 10 shots from the field, with Spencer's three-pointer at the 4:42 mark ending a period of more than three minutes without a basket.

Ohio State ultimately went more than five minutes without a bucket before senior guard Tanner Holden ’s jumper with 2:56 left in the half extended the lead to 22-17.

’s jumper with 2:56 left in the half extended the lead to 22-17. The Buckeyes shot just 26 percent from the field in the first half, missing 11 of their final 12 shots, but still held a 23-20 lead at the break thanks in large part to Holden, who scored seven off the bench.

Second Half:

The Scarlet Knights scored five of the first seven points in the second half to take a 27-25 lead at the 17:22 mark. It was aided by a questionable shot clock violation, though Key’s layup attempt hit rim.

Key was fouled on a layup that tied the game at 29, then gave the Buckeyes a one-point lead with a free throw coming out of the under-16 timeout.

After Rutgers pulled ahead, 32-30, McNeil knocked down his third three-pointer of the game from several feet behind the arc, which gave him a team-high 11 points.

The Buckeyes went on a 9-0 run over 2:19 to take a 44-38 lead with 10:45 remaining, which included a three-pointer and layup from Sensabaugh, who came off the bench for the first time since Dec. 3.

The Scarlet Knights took a 45-44 lead after Key was called for his fourth foul heading into the under-8 timeout. He stayed in the game until the next timeout at 6:53.

Freshman center Felix Okpara , who started in Key’s place, pulled down his second offensive rebound of the half and laid it in to give Ohio State a 53-52 lead with 5:30 remaining.

, who started in Key’s place, pulled down his second offensive rebound of the half and laid it in to give Ohio State a 53-52 lead with 5:30 remaining. A pick-and-roll alley-oop dunk by center Clifford Omoruyi gave Rutgers a 57-55 advantage with 1:55, but Sensabaugh answered with a jumper at the other end to tie it at 57.

gave Rutgers a 57-55 advantage with 1:55, but Sensabaugh answered with a jumper at the other end to tie it at 57. After a defensive stop, the Buckeyes had a chance to win it in regulation, but Sensabaugh’s three-pointer with two seconds left was too strong and bounce off the backboard and front of the rim.

Overtime:

McNeil fouled out just 20 seconds into the extra frame, allowing Rutgers to take a one-point lead, but Key’s offensive rebound and layup put Ohio State ahead, 59-58.

Spencer’s jumper helped the Scarlet Knights pull ahead, 60-59, with 3:23 left in overtime, but the Buckeyes regained the lead on a pair of free throws from Sensabaugh at the 1:50 mark.

Omoruyi’s layup marked the 22nd lead change of the game, giving Rutgers a 62-61 lead. Forward Mawot Mag’s knocked down a wide open three-pointer from the corner to seal the victory.

