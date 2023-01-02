Skip to main content

Ohio State Ranked No. 24 In Return To AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll

The Buckeyes will have their toughest test of this season with No. 1 Purdue coming to town on Thursday.

After a two-week hiatus, the Ohio State men’s basketball team returned to the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, coming in at No. 24 in the latest rankings following victories over Alabama A&M and Northwestern.

The Buckeyes improved to 10-3 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten play with the 90-59 win over the Bulldogs and 73-57 win over the Wildcats, and will now welcome top-ranked Purdue to Columbus on Thursday (7 p.m. on FS1).

Other Big Ten teams ranked in this week’s poll include No. 14 Wisconsin and No. 15 Indiana. Illinois (21) and Michigan State (5) are among the others receiving votes, meanwhile.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Basketball Scoreboard | New Year's Resolutions For 10 College Hoops Teams | Top Five Candidates For Men's Player Of The Year Award | Why Saint Peter's Is The Most Improbable Cinderella Of All 

That said, the full poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

  1. Purdue (60)
  2. Houston
  3. Kansas
  4. UConn (1)
  5. Ariona
  6. Texas
  7. Alabama
  8. Tennessee
  9. Gonzaga
  10. UCLA
  11. Virginia
  12. Miami (Fla.)
  13. Arkansas
  14. Wisconsin
  15. Indiana
  16. Duke
  17. TCU
  18. Xavier
  19. Baylor
  20. Missouri
  21. New Mexico
  22. Auburn
  23. Charleston
  24. Ohio State
  25. Iowa State

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ohio State’s Brice Sensabaugh Named Big Ten Freshman Of Week Again

Ohio State Remains Unranked In Latest AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll

Get Your Ohio State Basketball Tickets Through SI Tickets

Former Ohio State Basketball Captain Jamaal Brown Passes Away At Age 52

Ohio State's 2023 Recruiting Class "Really Exceptional On Paper"

Ohio State Officially Signs Best Recruiting Class Of Chris Holtmann's Tenure

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

In This Article (1)

Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes

Ryan Day
Football

Report: Ohio State’s Ryan Day Considering Relinquishing Play-Calling Duties In 2023

By Andrew Lind
22. Mason Arnold
Football

Ohio State LS Mason Arnold Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

By Andrew Lind
CJ Stroud
Football

Trying to Digest Ohio State's Soul-Sucking Loss to Georgia

By Brendan Gulick
Marvin Harrison Jr
Football

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Absence "Absolutely" Impacted Ohio State's Loss To Georgia

By Andrew Lind
C.J. Stroud
Football

Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud Leaves Heart On Field In Peach Bowl Loss To Georgia

By Andrew Lind
USATSI_19707627
Football

Instant Analysis From Ohio State’s 42-41 Loss To Georgia

By Eddie Marotta
USATSI_19706806
Football

Watch Ryan Day’s Postgame Press Conference After Ohio State’s Loss To Georgia

By Eddie Marotta
Ohio State Buckeyes
Football

Ohio State Falls Agonizingly Short Against Georgia In Playoff Semifinal

By Brendan Gulick