Ohio State Ranked No. 24 In Return To AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll

After a two-week hiatus, the Ohio State men’s basketball team returned to the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, coming in at No. 24 in the latest rankings following victories over Alabama A&M and Northwestern.

The Buckeyes improved to 10-3 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten play with the 90-59 win over the Bulldogs and 73-57 win over the Wildcats, and will now welcome top-ranked Purdue to Columbus on Thursday (7 p.m. on FS1).

Other Big Ten teams ranked in this week’s poll include No. 14 Wisconsin and No. 15 Indiana. Illinois (21) and Michigan State (5) are among the others receiving votes, meanwhile.

That said, the full poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Purdue (60) Houston Kansas UConn (1) Ariona Texas Alabama Tennessee Gonzaga UCLA Virginia Miami (Fla.) Arkansas Wisconsin Indiana Duke TCU Xavier Baylor Missouri New Mexico Auburn Charleston Ohio State Iowa State

