Get Your Ohio State Basketball Tickets Through SI Tickets

Need something to do with the entire family during the holidays? Look no further than one of Ohio State’s upcoming men’s basketball games!

The Buckeyes are set to host Maine at 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 21 and Alabama A&M at 3 p.m. on Dec. 29, and there are plenty of tickets available for both non-conference matchups.

Two tickets for the game against the Black Bears can be purchased on SI Tickets for as low at $3 each, plus a $10 flat fee no matter how many tickets you purchase. Other sites charge as much as 30 percent per ticket in fees.

If your family is on the larger side, such a group of six or more, tickets can still be purchased for as low as $12 apiece. Similar prices can be found for the matinee against the Bulldogs, as well.

