Five men’s basketball players at a Division III school in the suburbs of Chicago were hospitalized after a strenuous practice last week, causing the program to postpone at least two of its games.

Concordia University Chicago in River Forest, Ill. also temporarily removed coach Steve Kollar following the workout, which took place on Dec. 31, according to the Chicago Tribune. In a letter sent to parents, school athletic director Pete Gnan said there was a “zero tolerance” policy for “harassment or retaliatory actions.”

The letter revealed that the “particularly high-intensity, collegiate-level circuit training” took place after the team played two games during a late December trip to California. Gnan said in the note that it was “alleged by some that the intensity and difficulty of Saturday’s practice was a direct consequence” of players breaking curfew while on the trip.

“Our athletics program has zero tolerance for harassment or retaliatory actions of any kind, and reporting mechanisms are in place for students, coaches and related staff,” Gnan said in his letter.

It remains unclear if any players are still in the hospital as of Saturday, Jan. 7, per the Associated Press.

The Cougars, who compete in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference, did not play on Tuesday and have also postponed Saturday’s game as a result of the workout. Assistant coach Rashaan Surles will serve as the acting head coach when the team returns to play, according to CBS 2 Chicago.