Skip to main content
    •
    January 5, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE

    Ohio State To Close Concessions At All Athletic Events Amid Pandemic

    The university will “continue to monitor and evaluate this policy moving forward and communicate any changes when applicable.”

    Starting with Thursday night’s women’s basketball game against Illinois, Ohio State will be closing concession stands at all university-related athletic events for the foreseeable future.

    Fans are also not allowed to bring food or beverages into the athletic facilities, but water will be made available for those in attendance.

    The decision was made in conjunction with Ohio State’s return to campus guidelines, which were announced on Tuesday evening. The university will “continue to monitor and evaluate this policy moving forward and communicate any changes when applicable.”

    Ohio State continues to require the wearing of masks at all indoor athletic events, regardless of vaccination status. It also encourages individuals to get vaccinated and receive their booster shots.

    The Buckeyes men’s basketball team, meanwhile, just emerged from a three-week layoff due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program. Their next home game is Sunday against Northwestern, with tipoff set for 5:30 p.m. on BTN.

    -----

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    -----

    You may also like:

    Read More

    Ohio State G Malaki Branham Named Big Ten Freshman Of The Week

    Ohio State Remains At No. 13 In Latest AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll

    Key Takeaways From Ohio State's 87-79 Overtime Win At Nebraska

    Ohio State’s Malaki Branham Scores Career-High 21 Points In First Half At Nebraska

    Forward Kyle Young Unavailable Against Nebraska Due To Non-COVID Illness

    Ohio State's Dec. 28 Game Against New Orleans Cancelled Due To COVID-19

    -----

    Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

    Join the BuckeyesNow community!
    Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
    Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
    Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
    Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

    Value City Arena
    Basketball

    Ohio State To Close Concessions At All Athletic Events Amid Pandemic

    56 seconds ago
    Carson Hinzman
    Recruiting

    How Carson Hinzman's Commitment Impacts Ohio State's 2022 Recruiting Class

    17 hours ago
    Carson Hinzman
    Recruiting

    2022 Wisconsin OL Carson Hinzman Commits To Ohio State

    17 hours ago
    Jim Harbaugh
    Football

    Report: Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh "Might Be Tempted" To Return To The NFL

    18 hours ago
    Jim Knowles
    Football

    Ohio State’s Jim Knowles Named FootballScoop Defensive Coordinator Of The Year

    19 hours ago
    27. Tyreke Smith
    Football

    Ohio State DE Tyreke Smith Officially Declares For 2022 NFL Draft

    22 hours ago
    Chris Fenelon
    Football

    Temple To Hire Ohio State’s Chris Fenelon As Head Strength And Conditioning Coach

    Jan 3, 2022
    119. Master Teague
    Football

    Ohio State RB Master Teague Declares For 2022 NFL Draft

    Jan 3, 2022