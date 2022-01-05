Ohio State To Close Concessions At All Athletic Events Amid Pandemic

The university will “continue to monitor and evaluate this policy moving forward and communicate any changes when applicable.”

Starting with Thursday night’s women’s basketball game against Illinois, Ohio State will be closing concession stands at all university-related athletic events for the foreseeable future.

Fans are also not allowed to bring food or beverages into the athletic facilities, but water will be made available for those in attendance.

The decision was made in conjunction with Ohio State’s return to campus guidelines, which were announced on Tuesday evening. The university will “continue to monitor and evaluate this policy moving forward and communicate any changes when applicable.”

Ohio State continues to require the wearing of masks at all indoor athletic events, regardless of vaccination status. It also encourages individuals to get vaccinated and receive their booster shots.

The Buckeyes men’s basketball team, meanwhile, just emerged from a three-week layoff due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program. Their next home game is Sunday against Northwestern, with tipoff set for 5:30 p.m. on BTN.

Buckeye Forums

