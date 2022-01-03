Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    Ohio State's Malaki Branham Scores Career-High 21 Points In First Half At Nebraska

    The freshman guard accounted for all but 13 of the Buckeyes’ first-half points.
    Author:

    Ohio State freshman guard Malaki Branham brought whole new meaning to the phrase "new year, new me," putting up a career-high 21 points in the first half against Nebraska on Sunday evening. 

    Branham entered the night averaging just over six points per game so the offensive explosion is impressive especially considering the Buckeyes are fresh off a two-week layoff due to COVID-19 issues.

    The young guard eclipsed his previous single-game high by 10 points already and will look to add to it in the second half.

    In a first half marred by bad shooting early and eight turnovers, Branham served as the one bright spot, accounting for all but 13 of the Buckeyes points. The former Mr. Basketball for the state of Ohio was a red hot 8-of-12 from the floor and 5-of-8 from three.

    Jamari Wheeler comes in next with five points for Ohio State, while E.J. Liddell, Zed Key and Cedric Russell combined for eight points to give the Buckeyes a 34-32 lead.

