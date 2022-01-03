Ohio State F Kyle Young Unavailable Against Nebraska Due To Non-COVID Illness

The fifth-year senior won't play in Sunday night’s game against the Cornhuskers.

Though Ohio State will return to the court tonight against Nebraska following a three-week hiatus due to COVID-19 issues within the program, the team announced that fifth-year senior forward Kyle Young will be unavailable due to an unrelated illness.

Young has been a key contributor for the Buckeyes this season, sitting as the team's third-highest scorer at 10.0 points per game. The Canton native has also grabbed the second-most rebounds on the team (60) behind only junior forward E.J. Liddell (72).

The Buckeyes enter the night 8-2 on the season and 2-0 in Big Ten. They last played on Dec. 11, earning a 73-55 win over Wisconsin.

Tipoff of tonight's game in Lincoln is set for 8 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network.

