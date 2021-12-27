Skip to main content
    December 27, 2021
    Ohio State's Dec. 28 Game Against New Orleans Cancelled Due To COVID-19

    The Buckeyes have been forced to cancel three straight games due to an outbreak within the program.
    Although Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann previously said he fully intends to play New Orleans on Tuesday night, the Buckeyes have cancelled the game against the Privateers due to health and safety concerns within the program.

    “Our guys are progressing through the COVID return to play protocols well, but we just don’t have the numbers or readiness to play a game yet,” Holtmann said in a statement. “Player safety as it relates to COVID and as they return to play after a significant time off, will always be a top priority.”

    The game, which was set for 6:30 p.m. on BTN, is the third straight Ohio State has had to cancel due to a COVID-19 outbreak that impacted both players and staff, including the Dec. 18 matchup with Kentucky and Dec. 21 game against Tennessee Martin.

    However, the Buckeyes are on track to play Sunday’s game against Nebraska, with tipoff set for 8 p.m. on BTN.

