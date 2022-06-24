Ohio State To Play At Duke In 2022 ACC-Big Ten Challenge

The Buckeyes have won three straight games in the challenge, including last year's 71-66 win over the Blue Devils.

The Ohio State men’s basketball program announced on Friday it will travel to Duke on Nov. 30 for the annual ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

The Buckeyes have won three straight games in the challenge, including last year's 71-66 win over the top-ranked Blue Devils, to bring their all-time record to 10-11. Ohio State is 2-2 against Duke in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge and 4-4 all-time, including a loss at Cameron Indoor Stadium in 2012.

This, of course, will be the first season for the Blue Devils without legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski, who retired after leading the program to its 17th Final Four in April. They’re now led by former player and assistant Jon Scheyer.

Other matchups in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, which begins on Nov. 28, include Minnesota at Virginia Tech, Pitt at Northwestern, Syracuse at Illinois, Maryland at Louisville, Penn State and Clemson, Virginia at Michigan, Wake Forest at Wisconsin, Georgia Tech at Iowa, Purdue at Florida State, Rutgers at Miami, North Carolina at Indiana, Michigan State at Notre Dame and Boston College at Nebraska.

In addition to the annual challenge, Ohio State is also set to participate in the Maui Invitational alongside Arizona, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Creighton, Louisville, San Diego State and Texas Tech on Nov. 21-23 and take on North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic on Dec. 17.

The Buckeyes' full non-conference schedule, which will include a home date against Charleston Southern, will be released later this summer. The Big Ten recently revealed the matchups for the conference slate, meanwhile.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Former Ohio State F E.J. Liddell Drafted By New Orleans Pelicans

Former Ohio State G Malaki Branham Drafted By San Antonio Spurs

Big Ten Opponents For Ohio State’s 2022-23 Basketball Schedule Revealed

Former Ohio State G Malaki Branham Invited To Attend 2022 NBA Draft

Carmen’s Crew Won’t Play In The Basketball Tournament In 2022

Ohio State Basketball Program Welcomes Freshman Class To Campus

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!