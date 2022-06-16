Big Ten Opponents For Ohio State’s 2022-23 Basketball Schedule Revealed

The Buckeyes will only play Indiana and Michigan on the road this season.

The Big Ten announced Ohio State’s conference opponents for the 2022-23 men's basketball season on Thursday afternoon.

The Buckeyes will once again play a 20-game conference schedule, including 10 home and 10 road games. That includes home-and-home matchups with Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Northwestern, Purdue and Rutgers.

Ohio State will also host Minnesota, Penn State and Wisconsin at Value City Arena this season but travel to Indiana, Michigan and Nebraska. The dates, times and television information for these games will be announced later this summer.

The Buckeyes finished in fourth place in the Big Ten last season with a 12-8 record in conference play, including a 7-3 mark at home.

Ohio State is also set to participate in the Maui Invitational alongside Arizona, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Creighton, Louisville, San Diego State and Texas Tech on Nov. 21-23, take on North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic on Dec. 17 and host Charleston Southern as part of their non-conference schedule next season.

The rest of the 2022-23 slate will be revealed in the coming months, including the Buckeyes' opponents in the annual ACC-Big Ten Challenge and the Gavitt Games.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Former Ohio State G Malaki Branham Invited To Attend 2022 NBA Draft

Carmen’s Crew Won’t Play In The Basketball Tournament In 2022

Ohio State Basketball Program Welcomes Freshman Class To Campus

Former Ohio State G Malaki Branham Projected As Lottery Pick

Ohio State’s Chris Holtmann Discusses Incoming Recruiting Class, Transfers

2023 Ohio State Commit George Washington III Transferring High Schools

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!