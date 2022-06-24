Liddell and Malaki Branham give the Buckeyes multiple draft picks for the first time since 2007.

Former Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans with the No. 41 overall pick in the first round of Thursday night's NBA Draft.

A four-star prospect from Belleville, Ill., the 6-foot-7 and 240-pound Liddell averaged 14.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 in 92 career games with the Buckeyes from 2019-22. He was a two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection and third-team All-American as a junior.

After being named a team captain ahead of the 2021-22 season, Liddell averaged 19.4 points, 7.9 rebonds, 2.5 assists and 2.5 blocks per game to lead Ohio State to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

He became just the third player in the last 30 years to average those figures over the course of a full season, joining Wake Forest’s Tim Duncan in 1996-97 and Rider’s Jason Thompson in 2007-08.

Liddell finished his career with 1,298 points, good for 32nd on the Buckeyes’ all-time scoring list, and 564 rebounds, making him the 33rd player in school history to top 1,000 career points and 500 career rebounds. He also blocked 143 shots, the seventh-most in Ohio State history.

With former guard Malaki Branham already coming off the board at No. 20 overall to the San Antonio Spurs, this marks the first time since 2007 that the Buckeyes have had multiple players drafted.

That year, former center Greg Oden went No. 1 overall to the Portland Trail Blazers, guard Mike Conley went No. 4 overall to the Memphis Grizzlies and guard Daequan Cook went No. 21 overall to the Philadelphia 76ers, who traded him to the Miami Heat on draft night.

Liddell becomes the first Ohio State player drafted by the New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans franchise and is the only former Buckeye on the roster.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Former Ohio State G Malaki Branham Drafted By San Antonio Spurs

Big Ten Opponents For Ohio State’s 2022-23 Basketball Schedule Revealed

Former Ohio State G Malaki Branham Invited To Attend 2022 NBA Draft

Carmen’s Crew Won’t Play In The Basketball Tournament In 2022

Ohio State Basketball Program Welcomes Freshman Class To Campus

Former Ohio State G Malaki Branham Projected As Lottery Pick

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!