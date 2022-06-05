Ohio State Football, Men's Basketball Programs Welcome Freshman Class To Campus

The Buckeyes finished the 2022 recruiting cycle with one of the nation's top-rated classes in both sports.

Although the start of fall camp is still two months away, the Ohio State football program welcomed the remaining members of its 2022 recruiting class to campus this weekend.

The group includes five-star safety Sonny Styles; four-star running back Dallan Hayden; four-star wide receivers Kojo Antwi and Kaleb Brown; four-star offensive tackle Tegra Tshabola; four-star offensive guard Carson Hinzman; four-star defensive ends Omari Abor and Kenyatta Jackson; four-star defensive tackle Hero Kanu; and three-star offensive tackle Avery Henry.

Eleven other freshmen, which helped comprise the country’s fourth-best haul, enrolled in classes in January and participated in spring practice with the Buckeyes.

This weekend also marked the arrival of the men’s basketball team’s five-man recruiting class, which was considered the top-rated class in the Big Ten and the best haul of head coach Chris Holtmann’s tenure.

The group includes four-star point guard Bruce Thornton, four-star shooting guard Roddy Gayle, four-star small forward Brice Sensabaugh, four-star center Felix Okpara and three-star shooting guard Bowen Hardman.

“I think we’re really excited about this class,” Holtmann said during a recent appearance on 97.1 The Fan. “We’re excited about the future. We're excited about what we feel like this young group can be and just the coming years. We really are.

“When you have four guys that are in the top 60 in the country that all play kind of a different position and meet real needs for us, it's exciting to be able to work with guys that we believe have really, really bright futures in Buckeye uniforms.”

